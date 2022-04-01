The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Equal resources

Something that bothers me and isn’t talked about enough is the unequal funding in schools. There are schools in the same county that are on different ends of the spectrum regarding the quality of resources provided. Schools are given the bare minimum but are expected to have their students exceed expectations. That’s just not possible.

I went to schools with very little funding and resources. We had books that were many, many years old and were falling apart. Some of the books were so old that they had none of the updated information we were supposed to learn. We didn’t have the opportunity like other high schools to have iPads or laptops to work with. We thought it was the best thing ever when the teachers finally got smartboards in their rooms.

I came out of school OK; I got good grades. There are students who didn’t do well who could’ve done better if they had better resources.

My personal experience with poor funding in schools is my motivation to fight for better resources in schools. If there is better equity when it comes to funding in schools, I think that things will be better. If schools have better books and laptops for students, maybe it will better aid them in their learning. Thus students will better thrive in the classroom if provided with equal materials and opportunities as other schools.

Layla Locklear

Winston-Salem

Teach your children

Whether we admit it or not, Democrats and Republicans have more in common than we think. To wit, we all have those experiences that make us nauseous. Think of the line at the DMV. A Richard Simmons video. Those insipid Liberty Mutual Insurance commercials. I truly hate that stupid bird.

But is there anything worse than young people using the word “like” as an adverb ad nauseam? “I was like this” or “I was like that.” The word might as well be a machine gun. Do these young folks realize it sounds as if they were raised in Cheech and Chong’s opium den? (Not that I know anything about that, of course.)

Lord Byron, Shelly and Shakespeare must be on a permanent spin cycle. If you experience this verbal assault, let’s remind these youths that the ability to speak in proper sentences without offending others’ eardrums is what separates us from the apes and Fran Drescher.

Come on, liberals and conservatives, we can do this together. Let’s take a cue from Graham Nash’s “Teach Your Children.” “Don’t you ever ask them why? If they told you, you would cry. So just look at them and sigh. And know they love you.”

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

Right and wrong

Can America survive its fools?

The Bible’s Holy Scriptures, Proverbs, warn us about the fools’ lack of common sense and their affinity to repeat their folly.

Now we are dealing with those who talk about taking back Alaska and Taiwan and care nothing about life. They would not hesitate to push the nuke button if it was their desire. Murder, torture and subjugation has been their way.

Within, the American socialist politicians still want to provide more free government programs for us, yet they have indebted us $30 trillion. Debt is another way to subjugate people, which causes high prices just to pay the interest.

Within and without, fools have positioned America’s freedom in a perilous state. People who should know better have voted for fools. Those fools have appealed to the base nature of man, which through immorality destroys the moral fabric of civil society, devastating families.

God created everything from nothing, established order and caused everything to work properly. He decreed right and wrong, or else there is no such thing as right and wrong, just arbitrary opinions. What the Creator decreed is truth — objective reality. Only fools believe that something evolved from nothing, and make up their own idiotic fake truth.

Beyond pranksters, America has a special day coming to recognize fools: April Fools’ Day, and someday an assured reckoning.

E.A. Timm

Walnut Cove