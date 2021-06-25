The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Free from fear
In response to the reader who contends that guns are increasing in popularity (“Gun popularity growing,” June 23), Gallup says gun ownership has remained steady since 2007 with 32% of adults owning at least one gun. Yes, there have been more guns sold in the last few years, but it seems that the same individuals keep buying more and more. The end result is that we have a number of citizens in our country who have arsenals with many, many weapons. That is indeed the recipe for disaster.
As to the Second Amendment, Warren Burger, conservative chief justice of the Supreme Court, said, “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American people by special-interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”
I think it’s about time we freed ourselves from the fear of the gun lobby and those who would try to make us cower before a truly distorted idea of what our Constitution says and what a free society should allow.
Howard “Bud” R. Stentz Jr.
Clemmons
Local news is essential
I need to respond to the writer of the June 5 letter “The last one out,” who suggests that the Journal should close its doors and go out of business because it is “ultra-liberal blather.”
Let’s look at that.
If we lose our local daily newspaper, we lose more than those editorial columns and letters that he doesn’t like. The national news and networks won’t tell us what’s going on in our local schools, our local courts or police or parks or county offices. For this, local newspapers are essential.
I’ve sometimes been tempted to ask the Journal why they allow such right-wing columnists as Cal Thomas and Marc Thiessen space in this paper, when there actually are some decent and thoughtful conservative columnists.
Though I think Thomas and Thiessen do not deserve a place in any publication, I have not complained about those frequent inclusions (unless that’s what I’m doing now) because I know the Journal is conscientious about including all points of view and I accept that the editors use their own judgment instead of mine.
Newspapers all over the country are having a hard time right now, not because they are less professional than they once were, but at least to some extent because too many unvetted online writers gather great followings of people who don’t care whether the news they read is accurate.
We need to support professional journalism and our local newspapers or we could lose something that is essential to democracy.
Helen Etters
Winston-Salem
Coincidence?
Is it any coincidence that of the 15 states with the highest poverty rates in 2020, 13 had Republican governors with Republican control of both the house and senate? (New Mexico alone had a Democratic trifecta while Louisiana had a Democratic governor but Republican control of both the House and Senate.) Is it a coincidence that eight of the 15 states with the lowest poverty rates had Democratic governors? Two of the seven states with Republican governors had Democratic control of both the House and Senate.
Looked at another way, 14 of the 15 states with the highest poverty rates for 2020 had Republican control of both houses while 10 of the 15 states with the lowest poverty rates for 2020 had Democratic control of both houses.
So if your inclination is to join the race to the bottom, vote Republican.
James McGrath
Yadkinville