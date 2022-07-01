The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Opportunities

Trump’s Supreme Court says every baby must be born. But also says every baby must have the opportunity to get shot. I rest my case.

John McKenzie

Pilot Mountain

Not taken away

With all the consternation about the overturning of Roe last week, remember that it was generally thought that it was wrongly considered back in 1973.

Abortion has not been taken away, just given back to the states, where it should be. It was being used far too much in the U.S. as a means of birth control, instead of just in cases of rape, incest or a woman’s health as intended. Nine-hundred thirty-thousand abortions in 2020 is far too many, so proper planning and actual use of birth control would be more prudent. Going past 20 weeks when the fetus is viable is akin to murder.

As Mark Thiessen wrote (“For the fall of Roe, thank Trump,” June 25), former President Trump gave us three consistently conservative justices. Far too many times we have had a Harry Blackmun, John Paul Stevens and David Souter turn drastically liberal. We have had Anthony Kennedy, Sandra Day O’Connor and John Roberts stay highly inconsistent. But finally we have three new justices in Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett who will stay in the mold of the likes of Antonin Scalia, and stay aligned with Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito to give us a firm constitutional conservative bloc that will preserve religious liberty, the Second Amendment, free speech and the separation of powers and limited government for years to come. If Hillary Clinton had won in 2016, exactly the opposite would be happening. Thank you, Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell!

John Nelms

Advance

Sexual identity

The writer of the June 26 letter “Shallow understanding” states, “There’s nothing immoral about being gay.” In my opinion, the correctness of that statement depends on what is meant by “being gay.” Having thoughts and feelings that are typical of members of the opposite sex seems to be just a matter of sexual identity.

Therefore, there is evidently not a moral problem if a man thinks and acts like women normally do, except for having sex with a man.

On the other hand, if a man has sex with another man, it violates biblical teachings found in both the Old Testament and the New Testament of the Bible. The same is true with regard to a woman having sex with another woman.

Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13 are Old Testament scriptures that teach that it is immoral to engage in homosexual practices. And, Romans 1:18-27 is one of the New Testament scriptures that strongly indicate homosexual sex is still to be regarded as sin (i.e., the Old Testament scriptures regarding homosexual sex are still relevant).

I realize that many people don’t believe that the Bible is the inspired word of God, so they are not willing to accept certain biblical teachings regarding morality. However, if a person truly wants to know if the Bible is God’s word, there is more than sufficient evidence — including the integrity of those who wrote it and the fulfillment of biblical prophecies — that it is God’s word. Therefore, its teachings regarding morality should be obeyed.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

Banning abortion

Legislators in several states (mostly Southern) have passed laws banning abortions even in the case of rape and incest. These laws will go in effect now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. What a bunch of hypocrites! I would wager a large sum of money that if any of these politicians’ daughters or granddaughters were raped or impregnated by Uncle Bubba, they would be at the nearest abortion clinic faster than Sen. Ted Budd can say, “Thank you for your endorsement, President Trump.”

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

Our walk with God

I’m writing in response to the June 28 letter “God’s destruction,” which suggested God wouldn’t be much of a god if judging today’s gay issues while ignoring major injustices. I may wonder why God hasn’t intervened more often, but I would not be so bold as to disparage his authority. With so many unknowns ahead (environment, finances, disease, violence), I would recommend acquiescence to our known theology of God being holy, benevolent, merciful, omniscient, omnipotent.

Why hasn’t God intervened? Let’s review our relationship with God. Most do not acknowledge his creation of the universe and life; the Ten Commandments and prayer have been diminished; secular humanism is celebrated in spite of mankind’s expressed sinful nature, which itself, explains the problems in the world. In short, we are in rebellion against God. We live according to evolving standards (no absolutes) and satisfy our cravings according to the dissonance of Satan.

Fortunately, God has reconciled the repentant to himself. He sent a lifeline through Christ. Jesus died for our sins, was buried and rose again (to signify justification and enduring help). Those who respond with repentance toward God and faith toward Jesus are raised (spiritually and morally) to newness of life as Jesus rose from dead.

Matthew 16:27 states: the Son of man (Jesus) will come (again) in the glory of his Father — then he will reward every person according to their works. God rewards faith and resulting action in what has been revealed through creation, our conscience and the Bible.

James Daniels

Winston-Salem

A revolting letter

What more revolting a letter can the Journal have printed than “Repent from sin” (June 25)?

The writer is so obviously entrenched in his biblical fundamentalism that he finds the recent Pride parade event, reported to be “a colorful celebration of people of all ages, gender, skin tone, orientation, ethnicity and more,” so repulsive that he will pray for the nation! This thinking represents an intolerant Christian fundamentalism and nationalism skulking about the fringes of society threatening the great American experiment of inclusion and opportunity.

How sad it is that such a hateful and inflammatory letter was found worthy of print.

Stewart Cooper

Winston-Salem