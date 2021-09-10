The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Day off
I, too, missed the Labor Day print delivery to our home. However, I'm an old (now) union guy and proud of it. As a member of the Lithographers and Photoengravers International Union, and having served a five-year apprenticeship and worked in the printing industry for more than 30 years, we valued the principle of fair labor practices and honored the concept of Labor Day in our country.
And so, I will gladly accept the "missing issue" and spend the day celebrating Labor Day with the fullest gratitude to my fellow printers at the Winston-Salem Journal.
I hope you enjoyed your day off — you've earned it!
Peter Driscoll
Winston-Salem
Internecine
Is it sad? Yes, in a way. Is it amusing? Yes, in a way. Was it inevitable? Absolutely, it has been going on for as long as memory serves and much before.
First, a simplistic definition: "Internecine — destructive to both sides in a conflict." A small volcanic, internecine eruption has recently occurred locally over religious matters in a religious denomination involving sociological issues (sexual identities, racial histories, political leanings, maybe, etc.). Is there a third way? Perhaps, for some who are brave enough.
Centuries-old creeds, doctrines, dogmas, etc., are still proclaimed and regularly recited "in rote" in worship and other venues by both sides in the dispute. The third way is simply questioning! Do these so-called proclamations stand the test of human mortal rationalism?
A quote by the late author James Joyce: "There is no heresy or no philosophy which is so abhorrent to the church as a human being." A third way is religious preference, beliefs, adherence, identity as rapidly growing numbers have expressed as no preference or none.
My advice, especially to the young, is do not get into a closed-cage fight for supremacy. Stay out of the cage! You might be alone at times, but stay strong, rational and free. Let your lives speak for themselves and for goodness to all of humanity and especially to yourselves.
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
Without a local paper
Reaction to the Journal's decision to not publish on Labor Day has been strong. I too am a loyal fan of the print version, but the economic realities are overwhelming and continue to worsen. The Charlotte Observer no longer publishes a Saturday paper; apparently, the Gannett chain did not publish on Labor Day; the beloved (by some) Wall Street Journal never publishes on Sunday and on bank holidays. Newspapers are a labor intensive medium from conception to delivery and thus an expensive "product," especially the print version.
All this is coupled with the massive erosion of print advertising. I fear too many of us won't appreciate what we've lost until too many communities face daily life without a local paper to provide news, sports and arts coverage and a window into local politics.
(Disclaimer: I have no friends or relatives of any kind in the news business.)
Ken Johnson
Lexington
Worth every cent
Like many who have written about their dismay over the Journal’s decision to not print a Labor Day edition, I missed having my newspaper at the breakfast table. I am, however, much more concerned about receiving the paper beyond Sept. 6. While I consider any local newspaper to be a public service, I also understand that they are all businesses. Over the past few years, I’ve seen many small-town newspapers cut back and some have been forced to close. We have no guarantees that there won’t be more changes in our town, too.
As fewer and fewer people subscribe to the Journal because more and more people get their news online and often from such reliable sources as a post on social media by someone they don’t know, there will be fewer reasons for any organization to spend their money to advertise. That situation creates a double hit to the Journal’s revenue. Fewer dollars means fewer reporters and potentially fewer printed editions until the day comes that it is all online or worse.
I cringe when I pay my subscription each year because it has gotten more expensive, much like everything else I buy. Yet, to me, it is worth every cent I pay to be able to read the stories and columns by Wes Young, Richard Craver, John Hinton, Lisa O’Donnell, Michael Hewlett, Scott Sexton and Mick Scott. Newspapers have always been at the forefront of history and I can only hope that will continue to be the case.
Nancy Young
Winston-Salem