The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

All this is coupled with the massive erosion of print advertising. I fear too many of us won't appreciate what we've lost until too many communities face daily life without a local paper to provide news, sports and arts coverage and a window into local politics.

(Disclaimer: I have no friends or relatives of any kind in the news business.)

Ken Johnson

Lexington

Worth every cent

Like many who have written about their dismay over the Journal’s decision to not print a Labor Day edition, I missed having my newspaper at the breakfast table. I am, however, much more concerned about receiving the paper beyond Sept. 6. While I consider any local newspaper to be a public service, I also understand that they are all businesses. Over the past few years, I’ve seen many small-town newspapers cut back and some have been forced to close. We have no guarantees that there won’t be more changes in our town, too.