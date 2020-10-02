The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Another way to vote
Don’t mail your vote! It will only clog the system and delay the results. Instead, request an absentee ballot, fill it out correctly, have it witnessed as required and hand-deliver it to your election board office. It may avoid any threat to contest the result and it avoids standing in line to vote, exposing you to the virus.
If you are unable yourself to hand-deliver it to the election board, have a spouse or immediate family member deliver it for you per instructions. You can do that now so it arrives early and lessens the heavy inflow on Election Day. I did that. Spread the word!
Donald Johnson
Winston-Salem
Divisive culture
Often the character within us is reflected in the people that we associate with or sometimes follow. Sadly, our politically divisive culture has inundated our national character with a contagious, often careless and cruel dimension.
The founding fathers and mothers of the idea of America had hoped for "a more perfect union." How far removed from that idea have we become? All of us have loved ones who we hope will have a better future than we have experienced. If we overcame the peculiar institution of chattel slavery, second-class attitudes toward the role of women in a participatory democracy, decades of Jim Crow rules and attitudes, and 18-year-old American citizens not being able to vote in spite of their sacrifices in the Vietnam War, we can overcome this temporary divisive political climate that promotes cruel, careless and contagious attitudes without even knowing the person that you have pre-determined to be less than you. We can make this a "more perfect union."
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
El-Amin is a Forsyth County commissioner. – the editor
Hit the ground running
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec has served the citizens of Senate District 31 very well and deserves reelection.
When Sen. Krawiec was first elected, she hit the ground running. She spearheaded a bill that had been languishing for 10 years. This bill was to allow families who have children with autism to get coverage for their autistic children. Insurance companies had been fighting to avoid this coverage. Krawiec learned that state employees and those with Medicaid had this coverage. In other words, families paying for coverage for other families couldn’t even purchase it for their own children.
Joyce took the bull by the horns and never stopped until a bill was passed to cover these children with the services they need. Thanks to her, many children in North Carolina can now get treatment to help them lead productive lives.
I have heard her say that this is one of the most rewarding and satisfying things she has accomplished as a senator. I am proud to support her in the upcoming election.
Kristian Krawford
Kernersville
Support Dan Besse
What is true about Dan Besse: He is a hardworking, mild-mannered, principled servant in our community who has shown us for almost two decades how much he cares about making the lives of our community members better. I’ve known Dan for several years and cannot imagine another N.C. House candidate who cares more about education, health care and the environment than Dan Besse.
The hit pieces that have come into my household against Dan Besse, a 19-year City Council member and now a candidate for N.C. House 74, have been ridiculous attempts at fear-mongering. The N.C. Republican Party seems to think that finding the most unflattering picture of Dan and labeling him a far-left extremist in scary letters on mailers is the way to panic voters into supporting his opponent. Oh — and let’s not forget the bloody handprint. Such a nice touch!
Get facts — not fear — about Dan Besse. Teachers support Dan, families support Dan, health care workers support Dan, environmentalists support Dan. Maybe you should support Dan, too.
Angela Levine
Winston-Salem
At great expense
Conservatives, did you watch the presidential “debate”? Did you watch President Trump refuse to denounce white supremacists? Did you watch Trump refuse to assure America that we will have a peaceful transfer of power should Joe Biden win? Did you watch Trump refuse to discuss issues in a legitimate debate and instead spew personal invectives and unfounded grievances? Have you been watching Trump for the last 3½ years as he persistently degrades and dismantles our democratic institutions? Have you been watching Trump erode our international alliances and court our authoritarian enemies? Have you watched Trump pare the government agencies of those who do not swear loyalty to him rather than to our country?
Have you watched Trump degrade the presidency with continuous lies? Did you watch Trump use tear gas to push away peaceful protesters so that he could hold up a Bible for the cameras as if he had any familiarity with it? Have you watched Trump allow COVID-19 to kill more than 200,000 Americans by his incompetence and disregard of the safety of the people he is supposed to protect?
None of this is conservative versus liberal stuff.
Don’t kid yourself. This man has no ideology other than self-aggrandizement and power. He has achieved a very few conservative goals at great expense to our democracy. Can you endorse all of the above to achieve a few conservative goals? I hope not. Our country needs you to reject him soundly.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
Free and fair elections
The U.S. has prided itself in having "free and fair elections." We have promoted "free and fair elections" around the world. We, along with other countries, have sent people to numerous other countries to monitor their elections to ensure that they are "free and fair."
Let's ask the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea to send election monitors to the U.S. The monitors can ensure that our elections are "free and fair" — particularly to ensure that mail-in ballots are secure and properly counted.
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
Thirst for power
I was on YouTube recently looking at statements made by politicians when President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court at the end of his term. All the Democrats then, including Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself, insisted that he had a right and an obligation to make a nomination while the Republicans said he shouldn't because of the impending election.
Now the roles are reversed and so are the positions taken by the same politicians.
There must be a lesson of some kind there; all I can think of is that none of them have principles, just a desire for power. May God save the United States!
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Truly cared
Does anyone else wonder what happened to the political party of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Sen. Everett Dirksen, Sen. Lowell Weicker, Sen. Howard Baker, N.C. Gov. Jim Martin and N.C. Gov. Jim Holshouser? They were men of integrity and principle who truly cared about our democratic republic.
James Yarbrough
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!