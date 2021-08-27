The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Vaccinated service
Is it too much to ask for a dental hygienist who is fully vaccinated? Imagine my shock when I went to my six-month cleaning/check-up at my wonderful local dental practice of over 40 years, only to discover that my dental hygienist has not been vaccinated. Being fully vaccinated myself, I assumed all medical professionals in this office had been as well. I was wrong.
I immediately requested an appointment with another hygienist in the practice who had been fully vaccinated. The receptionist happily made my new appointment and I was on my way. The following day the office manager phoned me to say that the vaccinated hygienist was not comfortable keeping my new appointment, my dentist fully supported her decision and that I would be welcomed to return for my cleaning/check-up with my regular unvaccinated hygienist.
I politely declined, and no longer plan to go to this dental practice, which has served me well for over 40 years.
In other words, the vaccinated hygienist refused me dental service (I’m sure in support of her unvaccinated colleague) and my wonderful dentist agreed with her!
Let this be a lesson to all your readers: If they feel as strongly as I do about the seriousness of COVID-19 and its dangerous variants, they need to make inquiry to any of their health care professionals if they have been fully vaccinated.
Jim Knight
Pfafftown
Pompeo cut a deal
It is hard to stomach reading an immigration lawyer who writes politically motivated lies. Christine Flowers writes (“The tragedy in Afghanistan,” Aug. 21) that “until Joe Biden made the executive decision to draw down our presence with unexpected haste, the Taliban were relatively dormant.” This is utterly false.
The February 2020 Doha agreement, signed by the U.S. and the Taliban (no Afghans present), stipulated that the U.S. and NATO withdraw troops and cease military intervention. So-called conditions were set but were repeatedly disregarded by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“(Pompeo) signed a surrender agreement with the Taliban,” Gen. H.R. McMaster said on a recent podcast by Bari Weiss. “The Taliban didn’t defeat us. We defeated ourselves.”
As William Saleton writes in Slate, “(Pompeo) cut a deal with the Taliban to remove all American troops and to release Taliban fighters ... He vouched for the Taliban’s assurances, even as the insurgents staged hundreds of deadly attacks. And he defended the ongoing troop withdrawals, undercutting the Afghan government in its own talks with the Taliban ...”
Pompeo said he would only pull troops out if violence decreased. But even as violence surged in the summer and fall of 2020, he proceeded to strip our military presence. Then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper warned that we were sabotaging the Afghan government; Esper was fired. The Afghans asked Pompeo to slow withdrawals and push for a cease-fire with the Taliban. He refused.
Pompeo needs to be investigated. And Flowers needs to present facts, not lies.
C.J. Munson
Winston-Salem
Morning coffee thoughts
It astonished me on Aug. 23 to open our morning paper and read three contrasting front-page articles.
On the domestic side, locals are militantly debating whether or not to have a 3-foot grassy strip between their sidewalks and the street (“Sidewalk plan draws criticism”). Meanwhile, both local and state representatives argue how millions of N.C. tax dollars are spent on the details of high school sports, as though that is of primary value in how we educate our young citizens (“Proposal to disband NCHSAA returns”). Who knows if they might enter their careers and be expected to tackle a competitor to the ground or run a ball the length of corporate headquarters? Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in an “obscure” part of the world, we have American citizens as well as Afghan men, women and children risking their lives to exit Kabul before they are potentially killed by a radical sect associated with those who previously bombed the World Trade Center (“Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating”). All of this news, neatly arranged on page one, easily read before the coffee gets cold.
Are we living in a bubble or what?