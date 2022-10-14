The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Deep insecurity

Shaming comes from a place of deep insecurity. The writer of the Oct. 13 letter “A serious matter” chose to “body and gender shame” a candidate running for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board rather than discuss their differences in political views.

The writer based his or her opinion on the candidate’s campaign photographs ... Did you hear me? Her photographs. How laughable is this?

Not having a dog in this political fight, I was still greatly dismayed to read the writer’s empty rationale challenging the candidate’s character or motives based on what she viewed as “glamour shots.” Tsk, tsk!

Rebecca VanderKlok

Bermuda Run

Deplorable

Current hot word: Fascism.

Many don’t know that fascism is characterized by ultra-nationalism, authoritarianism, ethnic superiority and the embrace of violence. Former President Trump and most MAGA people check all four boxes.

I think President Biden was letting them off easy when he called them “semi-fascist.” “Fascist” accurately describes Trumpism. I welcome facts that disprove me.

From six years ago: Deplorable.

I deplore people who incite and perpetrate violence. I deplore people who demonize their political opponents. As well as people who talk about “s—-hole countries,” who attempt to elevate themselves by denigrating others, who steal and hoard sensitive national security documents while denying they have them.

I deplore people who attack the Capitol and attack the police who protect it.

I deplore those who “spin” or distort the facts in order to gain the favor of those who ignore the facts.

And I deplore those who choose emotion over intellect; ignorance and self-delusion over education and awareness. They might as well carry a banner that says, “I’m ignorant and proud of it!

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem

Accountability

I recently emailed four Senate Judiciary Committee members. I picked two from the GOP: Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey were the Democrats.

The subject was ethics and Lindsey Graham. As a voting GOP member since 1972, I asked that Graham be removed from the judiciary committee after evading the Jan. 6 committee and the Georgia grand jury while trying to avoid testifying. Since he took an oath to uphold the laws of the land, he cannot do so with honor anymore.

I want to mention that the websites for these senators warn that if you’re not from their state, they won’t respond to you.

If you choose to be on a committee that covers the whole country, then reply to everyone.

Richard W. Capes

Winston-Salem

The two candidates

Our senatorial candidates are Cheri Beasley and Rep. Ted Budd, and the qualifications of the two of them could not be more different. Beasley has a history of service to North Carolina as a public defender, judge and as chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. She is a staunch supporter of women’s rights. She is being pummeled in ads that contain misleading or plainly false content, including that she wants to defund the police. Budd accuses Beasley of being in favor of higher taxes, even for families making as little as $25,000 a year. His ads say that the IRS will hire 87,000 new agents to investigate average citizens. However, the truth is that most new hires by the IRS will provide customer service and enforcement efforts aimed at high-income and corporate tax evaders.

How much out-of-state money is supporting Budd? A lot.

Budd’s qualifications include owning a gun store and former President Trump’s endorsement. It seems that Budd’s major activities as a member of the House of Representative is his role in sponsoring a bill to make all abortions illegal, voting against the Women’s Health Protection Act (HR8296), against the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act (HR8297) and against the Respect for Marriage Act (HR8404). He also voted against the Right to Contraception Act (HR 8373).

We should not forget how the Budd family’s bankruptcy cost farmers in North Carolina untold financial losses while the Budd family profited handsomely.

Electing Budd would not be in our best interests!

Raymond Kuhn

Clemmons

Out of line

The Oct. 13 letter “A serious matter” was out of line.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate Sarah Absher has a right to portray herself in her advertising however she likes. Remarking on that is just wrong. Women face enough scrutiny in society — in some people’s eyes, they can never do right — without having to read this kind of crude criticism.

The master of this kind of crude attack is still former President Trump. I despise seeing anyone take after him. I question the letter writer’s judgment and I question that of the Journal for printing the letter.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem

Radical GOP

The radical N.C. GOP is poised to turn North Carolina into Alabama. Two more seats would give them a super-majority that would override any governor’s veto. They will revoke the rights of every woman in the state with radical GOP politicians making decisions about their health care instead of their doctors, criminalizing life-saving treatment for difficult pregnancies and miscarriages, giving a nonviable zygote priority over the life of the mother. They will ban contraceptives.

And a Sen. Ted Budd would vote to revoke women’s rights nationally. We cannot trust Senate Republicans like Chuck Grassley who say they will not vote for a national ban. Like their radical conservative Supreme Court majority, they will not tell us their true intentions until it’s too late and they have imposed their fundamentalist religious belief on everyone.

MAGA politicians like Budd are backed by elite billionaires including Charles Koch and Peter Thiel who want to be exempt from taxes, environmental regulation and campaign finance restrictions, giving them absolute control of our politics and economy. Their agenda also includes the elimination of Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and the EPA.

Worst of all, N.C. GOP radicals Phil Berger and Tim Moore have a case pending before the right-wing activist Supreme Court that could give the state legislature absolute control over elections, allowing them to ignore the popular vote, the state Supreme Court and the N.C. Constitution, deciding the winner of federal elections themselves. That includes elections for president and U.S. House and Senate.

Stephen Blake

Winston-Salem

Let the children play

Several weeks ago, I attended a lacrosse game at a very nice soccer/lacrosse facility at the community center in Mebane. The game was between small children, probably between the ages of 6 and 8.

One of the first things I noticed when I got out of my car was a sign on a light pole with three points the spectators were expected to follow. The first point (paraphrased) reads: “It is a game. Let the children play.” The second stated that spectators should allow the coaches to coach followed by the third point, asking everyone to respect the referees because they had been trained to do their job.

I was impressed by how the parents I observed followed these rules and encouraged all the children on both teams rather than make unkind remarks about referees or players. Everyone seemed to just enjoy a pleasant, sunny Sunday afternoon.

I wish the parents who had been at the Glenn High School field Saturday morning had had the same respect for the children who were playing and for each other. I hope next time they will remember that children watch and model adults that surround them.

Linda W. Woodard

Germanton