The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Respect for women
As the national recognition of the historical and current contributions of the heroines of our society draws to a calendar end (national Women’s History Month), but cannot be measured in a single month, unimaginable assaults have occurred on women in March.
The barbaric assault on the Asian workers in Georgia, the shooting on the highway near Fayetteville of a mother of six traveling to the beach with her husband, the brutal assault of a 65-year-old Asian American headed to church by a man who previously had stabbed his mother to death and the unthinkable massive shooting of innocent grocery shoppers in Colorado, etc., are just a few of the tragedies that occurred during the month of March. Are we still thinking that it’s OK to take human life just because we disagree or claim to have had a bad day?
One of the greatest gifts that society has is the female designed by the Creator. We even refer to the Earth as Mother Nature. Our thinking must change in order to really celebrate and honor the numerous and daily contributions of women to world civilizations.
May justice roll down like flooding waters on those who assault our female friends, aunts, mothers and sisters who are the spice and co-equal founders of our American society.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
Unintended consequences
The April 1 Nation & World page in the Journal has a headline declaring that “Corporations would pay.” This is referring to the President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the way to pay for the $2.3 trillion price tag.
The Wall Street Journal of the same date further informs us about this statement. I hope your readers understand that increasing corporate taxes results in higher prices for the goods and services they produce, reduced hiring of new employees and likely smaller wage increases and benefits and reduced dividend payouts.
The rates being proposed puts U.S. companies back into the top worldwide corporate rates even as some EU countries are reducing their corporate rate. This can only cause corporations to rethink their plans to move more operations to the U.S. and perhaps reverse the process.
So ultimately, this increase will be mostly paid for by American consumers and investors and would likely slow the U.S. economy as we hope to rebound from the pandemic impact.
So be careful what you wish for, as the unintended consequences of this proposal may well outweigh any positive changes it might hope to accomplish.
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem
That moment
Many of us in our lifetime will have a certain moment in time that will help define us and guide us. Some call it the “Aha” moment. That is when an event occurs that makes an individual recognize the importance of what is happening.
I wonder if Sen. Tom Tillis has had such a moment. After dedicating at least eight years of his life to denying North Carolinians, then citizens throughout the nation, health care, I wonder if his early, life-saving cancer diagnosis from the best medical care our nation can provide is an “Aha” moment for him. Or is it just something that he is deserving of because of his wealth and privilege? Again, just wondering.
John Eder
Winston-Salem
Don’t buy it
I don’t buy it.
I don’t believe that people who hate immigrants, hate minorities, hate unwed mothers, hate poor people, hate liberals, hate everyone else also love unborn babies. I don’t buy it.
If they were truly “pro-life,” they’d provide resources for struggling mothers, like child care and prenatal health care and education, they’d do something besides the most draconian solution: find ways to mete out punishment and shame.