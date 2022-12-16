The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Make no mistake

On Dec. 7, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson tweeted: “Make no mistake, the next chapter of our democracy is being written today.

“The existing protections against gerrymandering are **far too weak**—in red AND blue states.

“We should be strengthening them to guard us from politicians who use redistricting to minimize your voice.

“For my part, I am absolutely going to make support for anti-gerrymandering reforms an early priority after I’m sworn in on January 3rd.

“This is madness, and obvious corruption, and it must end.

“And you should be deeply, deeply suspicious of any politician who is ok with it.”

I am in complete agreement with him. And I don’t know why more legislators, Republicans and Democrats, aren’t speaking out against this. I don’t know why N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore’s colleagues didn’t stop him from proceeding with a case that is obviously meant to disenfranchise the state’s voters.

Republicans are so afraid of losing elections that they’ll do anything to stay in power — except modify their message to win more supporters.

Fred Simmons

Winston-Salem

One political party

One political party has a history of authorizing the torture of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay and CIA dark sites around the world.

One political party has a history of taking children from their immigrant parents, deporting the parents and keeping no records that would enable the families to be reunited.

One political party organized a lethal attack on the Capitol building.

One political party derives significant support from white supremacists and antisemites.

One political party is led by a person who said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inhumane invasion of Ukraine was an act of genius.

One political party legislates LGBTQ people into second-class status.

One political party forces women to bear unwanted children who all too often grow up in foster homes and end up in prison.

One political party wants to deport the DACA dreamers who have lived almost all their lives in the United States, who now contribute to our society and don’t have any connection to a foreign culture.

One political party denies railroad workers even one week of paid sick leave.

One political party embraces the gun culture and blames the other major party for increases in crime.

Does that political party represent you?

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

Enough guns

There are more than 393 million civilian-owned firearms in the United States, or enough for every man, woman and child to own one and still have 67 million guns left over.

In 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly eight in 10 (79%) U.S. murders in 2020 – 19,384 out of 24,576 – involved a firearm. That marked the highest percentage since at least 1968, the earliest year for which the CDC has online records. Substitute vials of crack cocaine, bottles of Oxycontin or doses of heroin for firearms. There are more than 393 million vials of crack cocaine/bottles of Oxycontin doses of heroin in the United States, or enough for every man, woman and child to own one and still have 67 million vials/bottles/doses left over.

In 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 45,222 people died from crack cocaine/oxycontin/heroin in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Nearly eight in 10 (79%) U.S. deaths in 2020 — 19,384 out of 24,576 — involved crack co-caine/oxycontin/heroin. That marked the highest percentage since at least 1968, the earliest year for which the CDC has online records.

So, if it were illegal drugs causing these deaths, there would be no question that legislation would be passed to stop this madness. Why is it any different for guns?

Gary Bolick

Clemmons