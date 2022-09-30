The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

The recent changes

I have had a subscription to the Journal for 42 years. When my current one expires, I’m not sure I will renew, which will result in a loss of income to the Journal and my terrific carrier.

After reading through local and international mostly gloom and doom (Scott Sexton is the exception), I enjoyed lightening things up and having a laugh through strips in the comics section. The recent changes to that section are a problem — apparently not just to me, but to others as well, based on letters in The Readers’ Forum. Where are “Hagar the Horrible,” “Curtis,” “Beetle Bailey,” “Blondie,” etc.? Have you asked readers if they like the strips you now have substituted? Apparently you have to get an e-edition (too bad for those who buy the paper daily) to get the additional page of comic strips, but even on that page many are missing from your old format.

The final straw was the Sunday comics. Many of us enjoyed the last page, which provided the word search (and the educational information that prompted those words), Slylock Fox and “Spot six differences between these panels.”

Bill Michielutte

Winston-Salem

Sexual sin

The Sept. 28 article “Church OK with getting Southern Baptist boot,” is quite interesting — not because a religious congregation doesn’t have the right to do as it pleases, but when they declare that they are a Christian congregation and ignore God’s word.

Yes, God is love! But, God is just. No person, formal gathering or anything can stop one person from loving another regardless of sex. But that’s where God draws the line with sexual relations — the marriage bed. He defined it as a covenant relationship with Him between a “man and a woman” (that would be a male and female defined by Him and the majority of people). And that’s where sex is acceptable ... to God. He has been quite clear providing His revelation to man that fornication (sex outside of marriage), adultery (married people having sex with others outside of marriage) and homosexuality (any type of sex between people of the same sex) is sin.

College Park Baptist in Greensboro made the decision many years ago to accept everyone (which every church should do), but has evidently ignored preaching the entire gospel. If the open homosexual lifestyle is accepted, then I can only assume they have no problem with open adultery being practiced among their congregation and their youth program promoting fornication. But, I bet they don’t. That would make this church and any of like mind both unscriptural and hypocritical.

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Biden criticism

The writer of the Aug. 14 letter “Nitpicky criticism” wrote, “President Biden has been working hard for the American people and I am of proud of him.”

High gas prices are affecting all Americans.

High food prices are affecting all Americans.

High electric and natural gas prices are affecting all Americans.

Inflation and possible recession are affecting all Americans.

High interest rates are affecting Americans. They have doubled and are still rising.

Student loans are being forgiven at the cost of $1 trillion.

The open border is a disaster since Biden became president. Two million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the Southern border so far this year.

Biden continues to spend, spend and spend while our national debt is $30 trillion. Is America’s future to be bankrupt?

Biden ignores talking about immigration, crime, drugs, inflation, the stock market, high gas prices, high food prices, high energy costs and high interest rates.

Biden tells Americans how Trump MAGA are fascists and will destroy democracy. If Trump wanted to destroy democracy, why didn’t he do it while he was president? It is wrong and hateful for the president to call Americans fascists.

Ron Kirkpatrick

Kernersville

Biased

Millions of Americans lost their jobs and homes when President George W. Bush’s administration crashed the American economy in 2008.

More than a million Americans lost their lives when former President Trump let COVID ravage the country. Millions of businesses have closed because of his incompetence. It’s only thanks to the late Sen. John McCain that Trump didn’t succeed in ripping access to health care away from millions of Americans.

The current financial distress is the direct result of Trump’s incompetent handling of COVID, thus the economy. Anyone who thinks this bankruptcy king is a genius is living with their head buried in the sand.

One must be very privileged, very biased or very brain-washed to imagine that President Biden is the “worst thing ever” to have happened to the country.

Smith Reaves

Winston-Salem

Journal changes

Like many other subscribers, I am upset with the reduction of the Journal’s content after having my subscription costs almost doubled. You have removed a full page of comics, one of the enjoyable parts of the paper. What other product would you pay for to then have that product reduced?

I will now consider other options for my daily news.

Paul Rapcienski

Winston-Salem

Flammable materials

Electric sparks are useful in igniting gasoline in our cars, but can be triggers for disasters in other settings. Explosively flammable materials can have catastrophic potential for disasters as we fortunately avoided at a fertilizer plant.

Static electricity is known to be a starter for combustion. When water vapor amounts in the air get lower, static electricity is more readily discharged and enhances the likelihood of an unintended explosion.

An industrial fire can happen any time of year and have many types of triggers. Very dry air just “loads the dice” for better chances of a really bad chemical reaction.

Journal reporter John Deem’s series on the Winston Weaver fire will likely be an award winner. He rightly has made us more aware of potential hazards that can affect the quality of life in Winston-Salem.

Although the fertilizer plant fire brought sensational headlines about awful effects in disadvantaged neighborhoods, smaller scale explosive situations are present in every ZIP code. Stored hazardous materials in garages, basements and other inappropriate locations need an improved way of disposal other than carrying materials to the 3RC EnviroStation. Many residents do not know of this service, have no internet way of getting help, possess no way to haul sometimes large amounts of materials and are afraid to transport hazardous materials. Our city utilities need to expand the bulky-item program to include things that now have to be taken to 3RC. This could not only keep our environment cleaner but also save some lives.

Phil Wood

Winston-Salem

Loan repayment

It’s amusing to hear the self-righteous harangue about President Biden’s proposal to forgive some student loans. “Those irresponsible millennials knew what they were getting into,” they say. “Why should the government bail them out?” I’m sure these complainers responsibly returned their stimulus checks after the pandemic. After all, if “knowing what you are getting into” is the criteria for loan forgiveness, don’t we all know when we take jobs and mortgages, finance cars, etc., that there are unforeseen risks that can derail our plans?

Likewise, I have no doubt that they also refused the increased child tax deduction because they knew what the credit was when they decided to conceive. Not to mention those GOP legislators and their phony pontification about how people “who take loans should repay them,” while they scurry, palms up, for the government handout forgiving their own PPP loans. So, spare us the sanctimonious John Galt routine.

Speaking of fiction, remember when Hillary Clinton called former President Trump “temperamentally unfit” to be president? While not untrue, the description must be the most “under” of all understatements. Compared to who Trump really is, it’s a fawning compliment. A possible runner-up is her “basket of deplorables” comment. “Deplorable” doesn’t quite capture armed insurrectionists and trolls who torment parents of murdered children.

And another thing, albeit less amusing: Is there a ring deep enough in the stinking sewage of Dante’s Inferno for the likes of Alex Jones?

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone