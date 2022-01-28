The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

‘Misfigured’ dollars
In response to the Jan. 19 letter “Teacher salaries,” how were millions of dollars “misfigured” in the school budget? If the so-called “North Carolina Education Lottery” money was applied to its original intent, maybe our teachers wouldn’t have to spend their own money on classroom supplies. With all of the weapons carried to school in backpacks, they should be getting combat pay!
Decades ago, Gov. Jim Hunt preached jobs, schools and education. Nothing has changed as North Carolina still ranks in the lower half of our nation in education. Where does the tax money for schools really go? Think about it.
Randy Stafford
Kernersville
Our COVID history
COVID hit the country, the world, like a brick.
At first the reaction was slow as the then-president denied its seriousness and urged people to ignore it. “It will soon disappear,” we were told.
Instead, it got worse, filling hospitals and morgues and straining medical resources.
People started to wise up and began hoarding toilet paper and other modern essentials. Some people took precautions as best they could, using masks and social distancing. Society shut down. But conspiracy theories about cures and motives, generated by know-nothings, allowed the virus to spread.
The problem started affecting our economy, creating supply chain shortages of goods. Protective and effective vaccines were soon developed, but so few took them that the virus had time to evolve, creating new variants that required boosters.
The conspiracy theorists, perhaps in a lie-inspired panic, are still fighting for their right to become infected — and to infect others. They reject the well-established scientific truth, instead turning to movie-villain-like snake-oil salesmen who too often lead them to death. Which they ignore. Legislators go to court to fight against the precautions that keep us alive. It’s like a suicide pact.
Worse, it’s like legislated murder.
Some of these people once claimed to be “pro-life,” but I don’t think they were very sincere to start with.
The problem continues to get worse as almost half the country still fights on behalf of the virus.
But don’t forget: it’s all President Biden’s fault.
Jason Close
Winston-Salem
Even less joy
Not too many years ago my post office box cost $25-$30 a year: a year. My recent bill for it is now $176. It has gone up so fast over the past few years it’s hard to believe.
It makes no sense that the USPS pays the drivers and independent contractors to deliver the mail for free right to your front door. Trucks, maintenance, insurance, oil, tires, benefits, etc.! But I have to drive 10 miles to get my mail.
This is totally backward. I should pay a reduced box-rental rate and folks who have home delivery should have to pay a nominal fee.
If every home only paid $10 a year (a year!) for home delivery the problem would be solved.
Besides that, I only get junk mail.
Wendell Burton
Advance
Full agreementI am in full agreement with the writer of the Jan. 19 letter “Teacher salaries” that we the citizens and businesses of Forsyth County should all make a monetary gift to the school system to provide a salary increase for our teachers. I would propose that some prominent citizen in our community might step up and spearhead a campaign to accomplish this. I will be among the first to donate.
Elizabeth Martin
Winston Salem
Statistics
More than 1,000 Tarheels per year are lost due to traffic fatalities, based on statistics from the past few years. Compare that to the 20,000 lives in our state lost due to COVID-19 (“N.C. reaches 20,000 COVID deaths,” Jan. 19). Now ask why former President Trump, Fox News, the GOP, the QAnon crowd and conservative hacks don’t diminish and deny the former statistic, but find it necessary to lie about the latter.
The party of “family values” doesn’t give a hoot about you or your family. And they never have.
Steve Hanes
Winston-Salem
It would go away
Hey! To all the Trump supporters who said that COVID-19 was designed to make their man look bad and that it would go away after November 2020: Well, it’s January 2022. I’ve just been diagnosed with COVID. What happened?
Howard Wimbley
Elkin