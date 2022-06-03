The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Owning assault rifles

Citizens should not be allowed to own assault rifles. They are designed to kill humans in war. There is no legitimate use of these tools of war by law-abiding citizens.

Citizens (with some restrictions) should be able to own deer rifles and shotguns for hunting. They should (with some restrictions) be able to own handguns for their protection (though statistics show that handguns in the home increase the likelihood of inappropriate human death).

Citizens should not be able to own grenades, land mines, howitzers, cannons, bombs, body armor or assault rifles. These are tools of war. There is no legitimate use of these tools of war by law-abiding citizens, none!

Banning assault rifles would not prevent every gun-related death in our country, but it would prevent some. This would be one step in the right direction.

Evan Ballard

Elkin

Borrowed?

Was Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s guest column in the Journal, “Working to keep our children safe” (June 1), borrowed from “The Onion”?

David Cowell

Winston-Salem

Commonsense

We must pass commonsense gun control laws now or we will continue to experience the increasing horrors of mass murders. Gas-operated, clip-fed shoulder weapons, e.g. AR-15-style assault rifles, were designed for one purpose: to kill human beings in military conflict. No one needs them. No one needs high-capacity magazines, whether pistol or rifle.

If genuine gun enthusiasts desire them for target practice or competitions, that can be reasonably accommodated. Higher age limits, no unlicensed sellers, licensing and registration of these guns, background checks and a waiting period should be required.

The NRA/gun lobby wants us to believe the Second Amendment grants unbridled ownership of any kind of firearm. The framers could not have seen the evolution that was to occur. Does anyone believe they would not have put limits on the weapons manufactured today? Bullets weren’t even invented until the latter 1800s!

North Carolina politicians Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, do you have the moral integrity or spine to act on behalf of 90% of “We The People” for the common good of this state and this country? Please do not give us the usual trope of “we shouldn’t abridge the rights of people to exercise their Second Amendment rights.” Sirs, now is the time to act. Whom do you serve, the NRA or 90% of the public?

Julian Drake

Winston-Salem

Alternative approaches

Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that police were slow to enter Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, because “they could’ve been shot.” Steven McCraw, the director for this bureau, admitted that “it was the wrong decision” to have the police wait outside the door where the carnage was taking place rather than go on the offensive.

Many NRA spokespeople and many Republican elected officials assert that background checks for guns, gun registration and insurance, the use of smart gun technology, and other suggested remedies are unable to stop or even slow mass shootings. Given these methods have not all been tried, and certainly not tried in a concerted manner, I do not know what evidence supports these claims. That said, we do have evidence that the current approaches offered by the NRA and Republican politicians do not always stop mass shootings. Not even when there is a tactical unit of good guys with guns on site for an hour.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has complained that to bring up questions about how we might protect ourselves, and our children, and our churches, and our groceries, and so on and so forth, “politicizes” the tragedy. But why, exactly, an ethical person might ask, shouldn’t we talk about alternative approaches to stopping the killing? They have never been as badly needed as now.

Martin Jacobi

Winston-Salem

Crux of the problem

Every day, 12 children perish by gun violence in the U.S. Additionally, there have been 950 school shootings since Sandy Hook — 27 of which happened this year.

The crux of our problem lies in the fact that most killers are males between the ages of 18 and 21 with histories of violent tendencies. “Impulsivity, anger, traumatic life events such as job loss or divorce, and problematic alcohol use are all stronger risk factors for gun violence,” writes Daniel Webster, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, et al.

In order to stop violent behavior from progressing, we have to embed mental health professionals and counselors in our schools who can detect these tendencies and habits before they perpetuate. However, we must be careful not to link mental health to gun violence and stigmatize those seeking help, because the “mentally ill” account for only 4% of all violent acts — with gun violence being even lower.

We have to tackle this issue at the source, and focus on undergirded liabilities propping up violence. Taking away guns won’t relinquish the pain and anguish torturing their souls. But we must also have saner gun laws in conjunction with these objectives.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Absurdity

I am surprised that you would publish the front-page article “Bill restricts teen blood donations” (May 27), especially after the recent school shooting in Texas.

The article highlights the absurdity of the intents of our provincial legislators. They should be focusing on bills that limit the sale of firearms to anyone under 18, banning the sale of assault rifles and strengthening background checks for all citizens who desire to purchase a legal weapon.

I am a retired Family Nurse Practitioner and well aware of the health reforms that are truly needed in our country such as: providing all residents with basic preventative health care and dental and drug benefits, as well as free access to all necessary vaccines, despite a lack of insurance or ability to pay.

It is tragic that a 17-year-old fainted, hit his head and died after giving blood, but unfortunately this can happen to some adults after giving blood or even after having a small amount of blood drawn from a vein for a lab test. I am not minimizing a parent’s loss. However, this bill cannot be considered as strengthening health reform.

Instead, our legislators should be focusing their time on creating bipartisan bills that prevent children and adults from becoming the perpetrators or victims of gun violence and motor vehicle accidents, not on a bill that is narrowly focused on a constituent parent’s tragedy.

Susan Miles

Mount Airy

Radical?

I just don’t get it.

Republicans moved in a matter of months from “let’s leave abortion up to the states” to “let’s outlaw abortion by federal law and punish women who go to another state for an abortion.” They moved in a matter of months from “censorship is wrong” to “we’re going to punish corporations that speak out against us.” They moved in a matter of months from “we don’t want children being forced to read these books in schools” to “we’re going to sue Barnes & Noble for selling these books.” They moved in a matter of months from “no LGBTQ kids on sports teams” to “parents who give LGBTQ kids access to appropriate medical care should be put in prison.” But the writer of the May 15 letter “Drastic measures” says that the Democratic Party has a radical agenda?

More radical than this conservative escalation that redefines everyday people as criminals?

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem