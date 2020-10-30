The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Delivering the future

You vote for who will do right by you and your family. This year, three things lead: COVID-19; your health; and the economy.

Who will deliver the best future to you? Illinois’ population is similar to ours; Florida’s doubles ours, but with Gov. Roy Cooper’s careful scientific approach, our COVID death rate is half Illinois’ and one-fourth of Florida’s. Don’t reject his approach — also Joe Biden’s — for political reasons. It is your family!

As jobs keep disappearing because of COVID, health care matters more and more. Five of my family members have survived COVID, and good medical care helped. If you or anyone in your family has a “preexisting condition” or cannot afford health insurance (COVID exposes some employer plan problems), consider the Republican Party’s history since Richard Nixon: no health care plan has existed and their lawsuits to replace the ACA and preexisting coverage with basically nothing can only hurt you.

Finally, the economy: The failure of the president to promote helpful stimulus hurts everyone. COVID must be beaten so that the economy can grow. Open too soon? See Florida above.