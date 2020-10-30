The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Delivering the future
You vote for who will do right by you and your family. This year, three things lead: COVID-19; your health; and the economy.
Who will deliver the best future to you? Illinois’ population is similar to ours; Florida’s doubles ours, but with Gov. Roy Cooper’s careful scientific approach, our COVID death rate is half Illinois’ and one-fourth of Florida’s. Don’t reject his approach — also Joe Biden’s — for political reasons. It is your family!
As jobs keep disappearing because of COVID, health care matters more and more. Five of my family members have survived COVID, and good medical care helped. If you or anyone in your family has a “preexisting condition” or cannot afford health insurance (COVID exposes some employer plan problems), consider the Republican Party’s history since Richard Nixon: no health care plan has existed and their lawsuits to replace the ACA and preexisting coverage with basically nothing can only hurt you.
Finally, the economy: The failure of the president to promote helpful stimulus hurts everyone. COVID must be beaten so that the economy can grow. Open too soon? See Florida above.
Remember, since World War II, growth of the U.S. economy and private sector job growth have always been better under Democratic presidents.
You may like one guy more than another, but in five years when your family has survived the horrors of COVID, has good medical care and jobs that meet their needs, know that choosing Biden for our great country helped.
Dave Fergusson
Winston-Salem
Missing out
The Oct. 24 letter “We miss” lists the many benefits America could enjoy by giving birth rather than aborting fetuses. They include:
- Workers not paying taxes
- Ideas and inventions are left hidden
- Hopes and loves are unfilled
- Friendships are not made
- Medical cures not discovered
- Music and art, so much missing
- Problems not solved
- Peace not arbitrated
- Volunteers and neighbors not there to be helpful
- Knowledge and memories lost
- Smiles not shared
These are the same reasons I support immigration to the U.S. We miss out on so much when we turn people away.
In addition, more immigrants mean more customers, thus a better economy.
Jeffrey Deem
Winston-Salem
Seriously
President Trump once owned an Atlantic City casino, but it went bankrupt.
He ran a "university" that closed after paying a $25 million fine to settle multiple claims of fraud.
He ran a charity that was fined $2 million for misappropriation of funds.
Eight close associates have been arrested or convicted of crimes.
Twenty-six women have accused him of sexual assault.
He’s at least $400 million in debt.
He paid hush money to a porn star.
He’s endorsed by multiple white supremacy groups.
He's either ignoring or spreading the virus that is killing around 1,000 Americans a day and growing.
Every time he speaks at one of his rallies, he says at least a dozen crazy things.
He lies and lies and lies.
No parent wants to see their children behave the way this man behaves.
Come on, America, seriously — following this man is supposed to make us great? In what universe?
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Here's what he's done
We will be voting for President Trump again this year because he:
- Moved our embassy to Jerusalem, which President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama failed to do and also recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights — and we are Christians. He has also persuaded two more Muslim countries to recognize Israel.
- Has stopped the giveaway of our industry to China and brought much of it back.
- Has placed strict sanctions on Iran’s oil and other products.
- Signed legislation supporting the freedom fighters in Hong Kong.
- Defeated ISIS in Syria and Iraq and thus saved the lives of many Arab Christians.
- Required TVA and others to hire citizens and not foreigners and greatly lowered our unemployment.
- Signed executive orders that will lower Medicare drug prices and overall reduce our drug prices.
- Returned much industry to our country and improved trade deals with Canada, China, Mexico and other countries.
Being an old man myself, I believe Joe Biden is also senile.
Gordon Mellish
Clemmons
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!