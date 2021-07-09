The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Unalienable rights
In the editorial “I am a patriot” (July 4), the Journal quoted the Declaration of Independence, which says we are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights. The Journal suggested that taking the word “Creator” metaphorically allows even those who reject a literal Creator to appreciate the rights the declaration enumerates. It’s as if doing so makes the rest of the declaration palatable.
This raises the question: Can a metaphorical creator endow us with rights? Metaphorical rights, perhaps. Actual rights would have to come from something actual. Maybe from the government? But what government gives, government can take away, as the founders knew so well. Such rights would not be unalienable.
The Journal celebrates the fact that all citizens of the United States have the unalienable rights. (I would include noncitizens, too.) But the declaration’s point goes deeper than that. Rights apply to all people because they come from the Creator of all people.
Yet, with only a metaphorical creator to trust, why should we have rights? Have a right to rights, if you will. That word “should” is tricky. With a metaphorical creator (such as the process of evolution), there is no such thing as “should.”
So, I don’t think taking “Creator” metaphorically helps very much. Of course, even if you reject the Creator as the source of rights, you still have them. After all, they’re unalienable.
David Shuford
Winston-Salem
Trump and Vogue
“Magazine bias”? I don’t think so. Regarding the July 5 letter in The Readers’ Forum, I would suggest the writer spend a little more time researching the issue, something easily enough accomplished in this day and age. Melania Trump did appear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2005, wearing her wedding dress.
Not all first ladies are featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, and those who are chosen are women that the magazine editors feel are icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective. Melania Trump was approached by the magazine in 2018, but according to her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, when told there was no guarantee that she would appear on the cover, she responded with this gem:
“Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. F*** you, profile. I don’t need any profile. Yeah, what I need another profile? It might be a cover. I’m like, might be a cover? I don’t give a f*** about Vogue and any magazine.”
This is not the inspiration that the magazine editors are hoping to find in their cover story subjects, but is typical of Trump, as she uttered a similarly expletive-filled response regarding her task of decorating the White House for the holidays this past December. Perhaps it’s time to stop looking for conspiracy where none exists, and focus on issues of heavier weight.
Jeff Hight
Winston-Salem
Me? Nope.
Climate change is made-up hooey and COVID-19 is a hoax.
I’m not wearing a mask. You can’t take away my God-given right.
Fox is the only real true news.
No vaccine. No sirree.
I’m not a racist. Don’t know any, either.
Poor people don’t want to work.
It’s a woman’s fault if she gets pregnant.
I’m a real American. The rest of you are commies.
I’m a Christian, too. Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior.
Dell James
Winston-Salem
A fitting tribute
Marc Thiessen’s column lauding Donald Rumsfeld (“I will never forget Donald Rumsfeld,” July 3) is a fitting tribute to a mentor; but such fawning is what the obit page is for. The editorial page is for a more dispassionate analysis of a public servant.
Rumsfeld’s tireless energy is only useful if it leads to achievement. Activity is not production (as my early mentor explained). And Rumsfeld, as Defense Secretary Robert McNamara before him, led us into a quagmire for no valid reason and with no plan to win and/or exit. As with McNamara, there is no record of any intellectual questioning of the policy, save a late-in-the-day, self-serving attempt to secure a polished legacy or future taxpayer-paid job.