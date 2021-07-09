The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Unalienable rights

In the editorial “I am a patriot” (July 4), the Journal quoted the Declaration of Independence, which says we are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights. The Journal suggested that taking the word “Creator” metaphorically allows even those who reject a literal Creator to appreciate the rights the declaration enumerates. It’s as if doing so makes the rest of the declaration palatable.

This raises the question: Can a metaphorical creator endow us with rights? Metaphorical rights, perhaps. Actual rights would have to come from something actual. Maybe from the government? But what government gives, government can take away, as the founders knew so well. Such rights would not be unalienable.

The Journal celebrates the fact that all citizens of the United States have the unalienable rights. (I would include noncitizens, too.) But the declaration’s point goes deeper than that. Rights apply to all people because they come from the Creator of all people.

Yet, with only a metaphorical creator to trust, why should we have rights? Have a right to rights, if you will. That word “should” is tricky. With a metaphorical creator (such as the process of evolution), there is no such thing as “should.”