The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Better than this

Ladies and gentlemen, we are better than this. We are a nation whose history and democratic foundation are built on respect for our Constitution, for truth and fairness and for compassion for fellow citizens. We are not a gullible citizenry that will believe any half-cocked theory to be true as long as it is being relayed by a news anchor, politician or friend who happens to think the way we do.

My most recent case in point is Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield, who last week suggested that the Supreme Court draft ruling about Roe was leaked by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Surely that host knows that Judge Jackson has been approved but not seated. Judge Stephen Breyer still occupies that seat.

Was that an attempt to stir the pot of racism again? Did it find fertile ground? How many hits did it get on social media?

This issue is too important to be trivialized. Women’s right to control their reproductive health affects more than their health and well-being. Career and education goals are but two of the many areas where these constraints will be acutely felt. If finalized, this decision will put control of specifics of this and other individual rights in the hands of state legislators.

There is an election coming up soon. Much of the control is in our hands. Before you vote, make sure you know firsthand how your candidate will vote on issues important to you. You, the voters, the citizens, hold the key.

Nancy Mattox

Winston-Salem

Giving us hope

Reading the news every day, lost among the killings and injustices, I look for something that gives me hope and I remember some lines from poet William Carlos Williams:

It is difficult

to get the news from poems

yet men die miserably every day

for lack

of what is found there.

When the Journal last week carried the obituary notice of Winston-Salem writer Isabel Zuber, I turned to one of her poems that gives me hope. It is published by our local Press 53. I wish the Journal would publish poems every day. Here is Isabel’s to help you get through the night:

Nightward

A last enormous freedom

is to run into the dark,

barely enough day left

to see vague hydrangeas

massed along the drive

and junipers like spears

against the sky. Bound then

in the dusk with all that

can be there light says is not.

Rush the yard on grass-lashed,

bug-bit legs, turn round

and round till stars collide

with spires, breaking the

huge dinning noise

of all those tiny voices.

Such venture is less, or more,

than brave, for dew’s sweet

or bitter, and there’s always

the lighted doorway and

the sense that if one runs

far and hard enough

there are arms in the darkness also.

Emily Wilson

Winston-Salem

God is holy

The May 10 letter “Shallow understanding” references Old Testament examples as support for abortion.

Careful study of Numbers 5:11-31 reveals the situation. Under Levitical law, a women accused of infidelity would appear with her husband before a priest. The women would state her innocence and agree to the test which involved: the priest preparing a holy water mixture with dust from the temple floor and the rinsed-off ink from the written accusation, the woman facing the temple holding an offering, the priest reciting the curse on the guilty, burning the grain offering and giving the women the drink.

Obviously there was nothing poisonous in the water mixture. The test is the holy setting and possibility of a divinely caused (or psychosomatic) reaction if the women was guilty. Most importantly, neither the drink nor guilty reaction were meant to cause an abortion; it produced a recognized physical condition (swelling and a limp) and infertility! The other reference, Exodus 21: 22-25, actually supports the value of the unborn. Any harm to a pregnant woman’s baby was punished the same as harm to the injured woman.

The accusation that God is inconsistent on the sanctity of human life was based on directives in battle to slay all the inhabitants of certain cities in the territory to be occupied. The reason given was to protect the Jewish nation from pervasive immoral, pagan practices. This was a troubling take-over, but from the whole Bible, we know God is holy, just and true.

James Daniels

Winston Salem