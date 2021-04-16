The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

No vote for McCrory
I voted for Pat McCrory for governor in 2012.
I will not vote for him for Senate. Here’s the reason why.
When McCrory was elected in 2012, I was an employee of the Department of Public Safety. My job was to figure out ways to help control inmate health care costs.
As reported in The (Raleigh) News & Observer (“The tale of North Carolina’s $45 million ‘seat-warmer,’” Sept. 6, 2014), I developed a legislative proposal that was passed. It resulted in a $45 million reduction in annual inmate health care costs. You read that right, an annual reduction of $45 million.
In October 2013, McCrory reclassified me as a “political appointee” and in December eliminated my position because his administration “believed” that a “computer program” could now do my job.
When I later submitted a public records request for documents related to that alleged “computer program,” the Attorney General’s office (which represented McCrory at that time) stated that there were no documents responsive to my request. In other words, there were no Department of Public Safety documents related to the evaluation and purchase of a “computer program.”
Ultimately, in August 2018, the legislature released a study stating that DPS could save an additional $5.6 million annually and that the legislature should “consider establishing a position within DPS … to support better … management of methods to contain inmate health costs” (PED Report 2018-08).
So, no, I won’t be voting for McCrory in 2022 ... or ever again.
Joe Vincoli
Clemmons
Safe drug disposal
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during COVID-19. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that in North Carolina, we lost 1,808 people to drug overdoses in 2018 — that’s about 5 of our family, friends and neighbors each day.
Experts have attributed the increase to pandemic stress, anxiety and depression. The increase is not limited to prescription drugs, as it also includes synthetic opioids, but prescription drugs are how most are introduced to drug misuse. Additionally, we should not lose sight of the environmental impact and the likelihood of pharmaceuticals in our water supply. In fact, a 2017 study found that 47 different pharmaceutical drugs were detected in source-water samples that feed into drinking water treatment plants across the U.S.
Measures need to be taken to address substance misuse and promote prevention efforts. The health care industry, the private sector and the technology, education and business industries, among others, need to work together to increase awareness about the risk of opioids. One solution is to provide education on the importance of proper medication disposal and offer safe, secure and environmentally sound disposal.
The DEA, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Winston-Salem Police Department and Inmar Intelligence are holding a consumer drug take-back event this month. Community members who wish to safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription medications can attend the drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 635 Vine St.
David Mounts
Winston-Salem
Mounts is the chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. — the editor
It’s possible
Unity in North Carolina is possible. Recently, YouGov released a ranking of the best states in the United States according to their polling. North Carolina came in at No. 5 while South Carolina sank to a lowly No. 29.
What marks the difference?
We can all thank our ancestors that, while we have much to disagree on, we cherish the legacy of vinegar-based BBQ and wholeheartedly reject the nonsense that is mustard sauce.
I’m convinced that our adherence to the right kind of sauce has kept us high on the list. Ketchup or no ketchup, we know not to put mustard on our cooked pigs. Here’s to the Old North State!
Benjamin Marsh