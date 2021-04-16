The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

So, no, I won’t be voting for McCrory in 2022 ... or ever again.

Joe Vincoli

Clemmons

Safe drug disposal

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during COVID-19. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states that in North Carolina, we lost 1,808 people to drug overdoses in 2018 — that’s about 5 of our family, friends and neighbors each day.

Experts have attributed the increase to pandemic stress, anxiety and depression. The increase is not limited to prescription drugs, as it also includes synthetic opioids, but prescription drugs are how most are introduced to drug misuse. Additionally, we should not lose sight of the environmental impact and the likelihood of pharmaceuticals in our water supply. In fact, a 2017 study found that 47 different pharmaceutical drugs were detected in source-water samples that feed into drinking water treatment plants across the U.S.