The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Get this right
I’ve got to give you credit, Journal, you sure do print a wide variety of opinions.
Let me see if I’ve got this Aug. 7 letter, “A different take,” right:
The reasons people aren’t being vaccinated aren’t the reasons they’re telling us. It’s all because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris casting aspersions on the vaccines back before they were created. And it’s because they didn’t give then-President Trump credit for speeding the process.
So all these conservatives, they’re not being vaccinated because Biden and Harris told them not to? Really? Because they trust Biden and Harris so much?
Incidentally, here’s Harris’ full quote: “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”
And conservatives are not being vaccinated because Biden and Harris didn’t praise Trump enough? Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.
Look, I think conservatives are wrong not to get vaccinated, but I give them more credit for independent thought than this letter writer does.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an obvious attempt to twist facts and avoid responsibility.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
Work with us
If Republicans don’t like eviction moratoriums, maybe they should work with the rest of us to conquer COVID. Vaccines and masks, y’all.
Bill Ronson
Winston-Salem
Just imagine
Calling in recently to the Fox News show “Unvaccinated” — I mean, “Unfiltered” — disgraced and twice-impeached former President Trump said to host Dan Bongino, “Could you imagine if I were president right now and we had this massive attack from the coronavirus? ... If that were me, they would say, ‘What a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’”
Those of us with memories don’t have to imagine. That’s exactly what happened.
When Trump was president, even though he knew that COVID was deadly, he constantly downplayed it. He said it was like the flu. More than 400,000 Americans died on his watch.
What a horrible thing. What a horrible job. What a horrible person.
President Biden is actually trying to keep people from dying. Trump didn’t give a damn about anyone but himself.
Simon Jeffries
Winston-Salem
Run
To Rick Boers, writer of the Aug. 11 letter “Getting back to normal,” please run for office. If only we had more elected officials with such a sane, reasonable voice.
Dawn Gardner
Wilkesboro
Biden’s big plan
Is this President Joe Biden’s big Afghanistan plan — to leave the country at the mercy of the Taliban — the allies and supporters of those who were responsible for 9/11?
I see he’s rushing in troops to help Americans evacuate the country — even while the Taliban is lapping up territory.
In the meantime, Afghanis who helped us are being left at the mercy of these ruthless killers.
This is a shameful episode in our nation’s history. I understand there are no good answers for the country, but this has to be the worst of the worst answers.
These people have no respect for human life — especially female life. They will turn women into virtual slaves, forbidding their freedom and even their right to an education.
Once these murderers have their way with Afghanistan, they’ll use the country as a base for terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and then turn their eyes to the United States. While they’re in power, none of us are safe.
Afghanistan is the demon pit of the world. We had a chance to make things better, and every president who led us since George W. Bush has failed to do so. But it’s Biden who is leading the U.S. exit with our tails tucked between our legs.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Segregation is back
Here we go! Segregation is back because of the liberal mask-wearers! They’re now going to be treating the unvaccinated like they’re carrying some kind of communicable disease or something. So much for tolerance!
Keith Weiland
Winston-Salem