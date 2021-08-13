The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Get this right

I’ve got to give you credit, Journal, you sure do print a wide variety of opinions.

Let me see if I’ve got this Aug. 7 letter, “A different take,” right:

The reasons people aren’t being vaccinated aren’t the reasons they’re telling us. It’s all because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris casting aspersions on the vaccines back before they were created. And it’s because they didn’t give then-President Trump credit for speeding the process.

So all these conservatives, they’re not being vaccinated because Biden and Harris told them not to? Really? Because they trust Biden and Harris so much?

Incidentally, here’s Harris’ full quote: “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

And conservatives are not being vaccinated because Biden and Harris didn’t praise Trump enough? Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.