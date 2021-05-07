The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

God’s judgment
For me, the Bible helps to explain. The evil switch has been tripped in the supernatural realm. The book of Revelation depicts the devil with demon leagues, and he comes down with great wrath knowing his time is short. Perilous times shall come, many will be self-centered, arrogant, unthankful, lacking self-control, callous. Wars, famines, earthquakes (as the Earth deteriorates), and love grows cold when sin abounds, as Jesus said.
Humanism is displacing religion and in its most prideful state aims to eliminate reference to, dependence on and worship of God. Some seek to disparage our Founding Fathers and deny our Christian heritage. Academics dictate teaching evolution, which robs God of the glory he deserves. Why do we not question how all the millions of intricate, specialized processes/functions in plants and animals could have developed by repeated trial adaptations? We mistake the purposeful reuse of designs among primates as evolution instead of the masterful creation.
We who sense the upheaval expect God’s judgment on nations and Christ’s return. We watch and pray, but must also communicate the Gospel (repentance toward God and faith in Jesus as savior).
James Daniels
Winston-Salem
Two different effects
I read that 70% of the senior population and 40% of the adult population in the U.S. are fully vaccinated (“Why the US may not reach herd immunity from COVID-19,” May 4, journalnow.com). There must be millions more who are partially vaccinated, awaiting their second shots. Why are we so surprised that the demand for vaccinations is going down?
I recognize that many people, too many perhaps, are reluctant to get vaccinated. This may explain a portion of the decrease in demand. The other reason demand is going down is because there are fewer people who need to get vaccinated — they’ve already been vaccinated!
Can we maybe try to tease out these two different effects when reporting on the rates of vaccination rather than attributing all of our concern to anti-vaxxers? They are only part of the story. The exaggeration in the news media in cases like this continues to keep people riled up unnecessarily. Give us all a break and report accurately, please!
Sherry Moss
Winston-Salem
Volumes
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated for paying for sex with a minor (and the evidence looks pretty good) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy doesn’t seem to have a problem with him. But Rep. Liz Cheney tells the truth about the 2020 election and McCarthy has “had it with her,” according to a hot mic.
That speaks volumes about today’s Republican Party.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
No
Have Republicans become the party of No? No to the American Rescue Plan. No to the American Jobs Plan. In fact, no to any proposal that shows the Biden administration is effective and humane, regardless of favorable public opinion or benefit.
No to mandated COVID protection protocols. No to universal health care. No to Medicaid expansion. No to a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. No to Black Lives Matter. No to LGBTQ and trans people.
No to equal pay for women. No to a $15 minimum wage. No to labor unions. No to regulating the financial industry. No to increased taxes on corporations, capital gains or extreme wealth to pay for strengthening infrastructure and lifting people out of poverty.
No to international organizations and alliances. No to asylum for refugees. No to fighting global warming. No to environmental protection and green energy. No to more investment in public education. No to the proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
However, Republicans say YES to guns, capital punishment, endless wars, voter suppression, fossil fuels, corporate greed, enrichment of the few with trickle-down economics, religion-based discrimination, Confederate monuments, anti-protest legislation, conspiracy theories, “special people” in violent right-wing militias and unlimited dark money contributions to political campaigns.