The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Take back America

With the revelation each day of the impact of the current presidential administration, I’m confident Americans of both parties joined by independents will wipe the slate clean in November, thus putting the brakes on those in control, who have made things downright out of control: spending, inflation, borders, reckless foreign policy decisions, etc.

Some simply believe mistakes are being made resulting in the current conditions, but the truth is, those in control know exactly what they’re doing but it’s not working. Americans aren’t stupid and they’ll give any administration enough rope to hang itself. We need a moderate/conservative Congress to bring the rule of law and sanity back to our government and, by the way, at the highest level, i.e., FBI, Justice Department, etc.

I’m hopeful we’ll see Trump/Desantis in 2024.

I like Ron DeSantis. He’s a toned-down Donald Trump! What a great ticket: A president who will tell it like it is and a vice president who will explain what it means. We will have a voice from an American businessman icon with the experience from his first term with the help of a vice president (and 2028 president) who can tone it down for all the faint-hearted folks who liked Trump’s accomplishments but were embarrassed by his method of communication.

“Build back better” will actually begin in November when Americans take back the government for themselves and limit the power of those representing them.

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Making a difference

The Embedded Mentoring Program was needed in our schools (“Group wants program to go on,” July 13). Our children are struggling. A shooting death at a school last fall should have changed what we’re willing to do to ensure all of our children are OK. We should have learned there is no impermeable border between home, school and community. Our children deserve the integration of supports across those spheres. EMP did that.

Most mentoring programs focus on younger children, often before they get into trouble, focusing on one sphere: home or school or community. EMP focused on older school students identified as the most vulnerable. EMP worked with students in their schools and community and families.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ statement that these children can receive mentoring from other agencies rings hollow. They’re not equipped to deliver the support that these children deserve.

No one has questioned the results of the program, an astounding accomplishment for a complex start-up program. EMP was boosting school attendance; EMP was preventing fights; EMP was making a difference. This model works.

Yet, the district “suspended” Action4Equity in eerily the same way schools suspend some of our children — no questions asked, we don’t want to hear your story, you’re gone. Exclusionary discipline and zero tolerance are not good for students. They’re also not good for community partnerships. Action4Equity deserved better.

Terminating a relationships-based program with such immediacy causes harm. We should be about preventing harm — not causing more of it. Our children deserve better.

Lori Fuller

Winston-Salem

Take his word

“Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States.” — Donald Trump, Aug. 3, 2016. I think we’ve got to take his word for it.

Ricky Johansson

Winston-Salem

Unavailable

Republicans say that the invasion of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents working with a legally obtained warrant is a travesty of justice.

Breonna Taylor was unavailable for comment.

James L. Lewis

Winston-Salem

Given up

Former President Trump held a Saudi Arabia-sponsored golf tournament at his New Jersey course that he hopes will replace the PGA.

He sided with Russia against U.S. efforts to free WNBA star Brittney Griner.

I guess he’s given up on that “America First” business, huh?

Roger Janson

Winston-Salem