The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Flexibility
COVID-19 has impacted all of us in terms of jobs, family, communities. Perhaps no greater impact is felt than on our children. Those who are participating in Zoom learning are under particular stress. I wonder how any one of us could tolerate sitting in front of a computer for more than six hours, trying to learn a great deal.
It seems to be written in stone, which is unfortunate. Why can’t the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board be flexible? Is there any way they cannot break up the monotony by rebroadcasting the courses during the day?
Many communities around the country are adopting alternative methods of remote learning. Many students are frustrated, falling behind and feeling lost. How insensitive of the adults to not even consider the challenges facing these young people! This is ridiculous and it is unfair to our future citizens.
Jane Anderson
Winston-Salem
Repeatedly endlessly
I thank Allen Johnson for asking why anyone would vote for President Trump (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why,” Nov. 16). I am sure the Journal will receive a bagful of responses though I do not think Johnson is remotely curious or else he would have asked one of his pro-Trump neighbors, whom he apparently now holds in contempt.
The usual litany of vicious propaganda describing the president that has been repeated endlessly by the Democrats and Democrat media every single day of his presidency is repeated again by Johnson as though there is nothing more to consider. That litany is its sole purpose and his mistake and his answer to “why.” Trump’s many triumphs are seldom mentioned, certainly not in this newspaper.
I think of President Trump as a good man. He is as honest and transparent about his life as anyone can be. He believes in God and God's guidance. He is unafraid, has kept his promises and promotes the rule of law. His triumphs and victories have awakened our pride in this country. He will not quit. His tireless efforts have only made us wonder what more he can accomplish. His supporters chant "we love you" and we do, warts and all. He is humbled by that promise. Most of all though, we recognize that he is this nation's champion. That is why we vote for and love President Trump!
Thomas Snell
Winston-Salem
Grabbed
President Trump has bragged about how he got away with grabbing women by the crotch. He must have done the same thing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republican Congress. It could explain their apparent inability to stand up to his deadly refusal to concede the election.
Sonny Thomas
Winston-Salem
Drip, drip, drip
The articles I've read about the young girl being tackled by a police officer have portrayed her only as a 15-year-old honor student at Reagan High School. I hope everyone will take the time to watch the amateur video of the incident.
Once again, Winston-Salem police are being put in the light of public scrutiny and examined in the press by the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity. Of course, the Rev. John Mendez was quoted specifically and he thinks the election had something to do with this.
I was flabbergasted when I watched the video. What I witnessed was an uncooperative, filthy mouthed, less-than-honorable teenage girl showing no respect for authority. When a crime is reported, the police need to investigate anyone in the area of the crime scene. If this young girl had simply given her name, none of this would have taken place. And the lady recording this with her cellphone had every right to do so, but added to the escalation and tension.
This, in my opinion, will continue to be the drip, drip, drip of teaching police officers to respond slowly, don't spend the important time of questioning people in the area of a potential crime and wait until the shooting stops before responding. For the members of the Ministers' Conference, the parents of the young girl, the lady shooting the video and the general public, better make sure your doors are locked at night and an outside light is on.
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
