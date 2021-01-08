The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

My experience getting the COVID vaccination could not have gone any better thanks to all the health workers. Everyone was so helpful and completely organized. I now look forward to the second shot.

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

Washington chaos

The chaos that erupted in Washington on Wednesday was unfathomable. It was utter chaos in its worst form and just think, it only took one man and his Republican cohorts four years to bring this country to the brink of destruction.

The Republican senators and representatives are just as guilty as the commander of chaos. In their opinion, it has been perfectly OK for him to do whatever he wants to do and say what he wants to say. Isn't that what checks and balances are for? He has been given carte blanche, and look where it led us. The purpose of checks and balances is to rein in the president when needed. What we saw on Wednesday was nothing less than domestic terrorism, anarchy and insurrection.