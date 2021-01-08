The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

Poisoned minds
John Adams said, “There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” Never in my lifetime has Adams’ truth nearly come to fruition until now. Using conspiracy theories and outright lies, President Trump poisoned the minds of his supporters into thinking that the election was stolen from him. The fact is that Joe Biden won what federal election officials called “the most secure election in American history.”
On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump’s thugs, encouraged by our unstable president, attempted an insurrection by storming the U.S Capitol. According to a CBS poll, 82% of Trump supporters believe Trump’s lies even though his claims of election fraud have been debunked in numerous courts and ultimately the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court. The fact that so many people refuse to accept the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory destabilizes our democratic republic.
What is even more destabilizing is what happened on the floor of Congress on Jan. 6. Americans witnessed an attempted legislative ploy to deprive Joe Biden of his Electoral College victory. More than 100 House Republicans and six Republican senators voted in effect to overthrow the will of the people. Thankfully they miserably failed. Had these unpatriotic legislators been successful in convincing a majority of their colleagues to vote their way, Jan. 6, 2021, would have gone down in history as the day democracy died in America.
Democracy is fragile. Candidates who share Trump’s autocratic tendencies must never again be elected to any political office.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Our new lieutenant governor
On Jan. 4, Mark Robinson was sworn in as North Carolina's 35th lieutenant governor. Robinson, a Republican African-American from Greensboro, has a remarkable story as an average citizen rising to elected office. We should celebrate his inspiring story of growing up in poverty but believing in hard work, service and personal responsibility.
But you wouldn't know any of that if you read the Winston-Salem Journal as it afforded no ink to Lt. Gov. Robinson's story. Would it be headline news if he had different political views? Probably.
Congratulations, lieutenant governor. North Carolina is proud of you.
Patrick Budd
Winston-Salem
The Journal printed profiles of Robinson in March and November of 2020. — the editor
My experience
My experience getting the COVID vaccination could not have gone any better thanks to all the health workers. Everyone was so helpful and completely organized. I now look forward to the second shot.
Peggy Taylor
Winston-Salem
Washington chaos
The chaos that erupted in Washington on Wednesday was unfathomable. It was utter chaos in its worst form and just think, it only took one man and his Republican cohorts four years to bring this country to the brink of destruction.
The Republican senators and representatives are just as guilty as the commander of chaos. In their opinion, it has been perfectly OK for him to do whatever he wants to do and say what he wants to say. Isn't that what checks and balances are for? He has been given carte blanche, and look where it led us. The purpose of checks and balances is to rein in the president when needed. What we saw on Wednesday was nothing less than domestic terrorism, anarchy and insurrection.
French writer John Baptiste Alphonse Karr said, "The more things change, the more they are the same." What it means is that turbulent actions or changes do not affect reality on a deep level other than to cement the status quo and who they think they are. It takes a change of heart before we can experience lasting change.
We are as strong as our weakest link and thank God that link will be gone by Jan. 20. God bless America!
Barbara Dula
Winston-Salem
Law and order
So, this is what a law and order president looks like? Tell that to the members of the U.S. Congress trying to do their job to affirm the electoral vote of the states when thugs (oops, patriots) breached the Capitol. I cannot wait to hear the spin from the current president and his supporters, especially our N.C. Republican representatives and senators. Should be quite interesting.
Speaking of senators, we now know how civics is taught in the state of Alabama. Dear Sen. Tommy Tuberville: In our state, the House of Representatives, the Senate and the executive are not the three branches of the U.S. government. Perhaps you will receive the needed remedial instruction.
As they all are fond of saying, may God bless the United States of America!
T.A. Seaver
Winston-Salem