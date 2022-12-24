The Readers' Forum: Season of giving

Happy birthday

Merry Christmas everybody! It’s finally here! I feel the Christmas spirit pulsing through my veins. It’s in the air spreading joy and hope everywhere. Can you feel it? All of us can make small efforts to spread love and compassion to make such a huge difference.

Rid yourself of past woes, forgive yourself and make amends. Don’t let life get so muddled.

In this season of giving, think of all those who need some form of help. Send cards if you can’t visit or call people and let them know you care. Help a friend or neighbor decorate. Make cookies or pies or meals to share and let others know you are there for them.

Help your kids do crafts or color with them to show it is important to be there. Play video games with your teenager. Ride around and look at all the pretty lights together. Give your waiter a tip or a smile. Let your doctor and nurse know you are appreciative.

Put your phone away for a little while and hang out with loved ones. Play board games and drink egg nog and hot chocolate. Splurge yourself with fun.

I love Christmas and all the glitter that goes with it. Feel the love!

Happy birthday, Jesus!

Teri Lu Wilson Mabe

Walkertown

All

All I want for Christmas is worldwide peace.

Benjamin C. Wilson Sr.

Winston-Salem

Christmas joy

It happens every year: the inevitable moaning, “Christmas has just become so commercial!” Or, many of us of the Christian faith reminding all to “remember the reason for the season:” Christ-mas! Frankly, I’m thankful for both. No doubt, the aforementioned is not only about presents but it’s also about “presence” — his presence!

As we shop online or wander through many businesses looking for just the right gift, we should be thankful for the great abundance from which we can choose. I’m thankful I can walk into Walmart in September and shop for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas at the same time!

And, yes, there are many who don’t have that luxury but can be blessed by the numerous agencies that provide gifts to the needy. Rich or poor, with few exceptions, none of us in this country will experience Christmas by opening a shoebox gift (Samaritan Purse’ Operation Christmas Child).

Sadly, many in this country will be disappointed because of the wrong gift while those receiving a shoebox will celebrate with exceedingly great joy both the small gifts and the message sent with it. If you choose, you can celebrate the presents, but that joy won’t last and neither will the gifts. For those who celebrate Christ’s presence, the joy and excitement of giving and receiving gifts will be enjoyed for the season but the latter will be eternal.

Wise men (people) still seek him. And those who open their hearts and receive that gift will be eternally grateful.

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Silent night

What Christmas mostly means to me is the opportunity to gather with my family. The kids come home and bring their kids. There’s a lot of noise in the kitchen and the living room where the tree is.

Until Christmas Eve, when the loudest sound is usually the crackling in the fireplace.

We think of this as the time of year when everyone tries to be good, when even the toughest Scrooge becomes generous for a day.

Why can’t we do that all the time? Every person reading this letter has far more than most of the people in the world and many people in our city. Why can’t we think about people who are worse off than we are and try to lift them up?

That’s how to make America great — on Christmas Day and every day.

Chev Scott

Winston-Salem