Sanctuary?

Yet another cringeworthy moment when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently and repeatedly expressed the need for his state to become a “Second Amendment sanctuary state”! Really?

After the umpteenth time of a mass murder in his free-wheeling state, it seems obvious that he has added the “sanctuary city” language into his convoluted rhetoric for his willing listeners to assimilate. Are we to assume he is welcoming more would-be shooters to his state so that they would potentially benefit from his blanket sick policy?

Thoughts and prayers are needed before any shooting begins, not after. There are reasons that weapons of war like bazookas and hand grenades are omitted from the Second Amendment legal-ownership provisions. Sanctuary indeed! Residents must look over their backs at shopping malls, in churches, in schools and on city streets.

I’m planning a driving trip that will take me through Texas soon. With a full tank, I will keep driving.

Bruce C. Anderson

Clemmons

Biden’s age

Richard Groves makes me laugh hysterically. He wants to compare two old rock stars to the pressures and demands of an octogenarian Biden (“Rock of Ages,” May 7)?

Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger? Seriously?

Three hours on stage compares to being the commander in chief? Mr. Groves has spent too much time in Mick’s opium den.

Recently a young child asked President Biden what was the last foreign country he had visited. Another child had to remind him it was Ireland. The country Biden was in the week before.

OK, I know Mr. Groves is a Trump hater who is desperate to defend Biden at any cost. And he is quite correct: Many senior citizens are well able to handle complicated life issues.

True, Joe Biden might live till 98. That does not qualify him to be president for another term.

Mr. Groves would never let Donald Trump babysit his grandchildren; we can all be assured of that. But Mr. Groves would not let Joe Biden babysit those kids, either.

He knows full well that five minutes after the parents walk out the door, our president won’t remember the children’s names. Joe didn’t remember Hunter’s daughter at Christmas, did he?

Write that in a column, Mr. Groves — that you would be comfortable leaving your grandchildren alone with Joe Biden.

Just remember what Mick told us. You can’t always get what you want.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

The Dems’ fault

Today’s article “More young adults are living paycheck to paycheck in the U.S.” (May 6) also mentioned that some retirees have the same problem.

I’m sure your editorial habits will never let you say the obvious: The problem is caused by Biden, Pelosi and the Democrats spending money faster than the economy can provide things to buy, driving up prices.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Dangerous ploy

I am exasperated that House leadership is threatening to tank our economy to extract devastating budget cuts that target people experiencing poverty.

As a condition for allowing the U.S. to pay its bills, the House plan slashes dozens of services, including SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, preschool and child care, as well as core global poverty programs. These cuts would force deep hardship onto tens of millions of people still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and rising costs of basic needs.

It is dangerous for House leaders to even hint that the U.S. will not honor its debts. It is cruel for them to do it on the backs of people experiencing poverty.

I strongly urge President Biden and congressional leaders to reject the House cuts to anti-poverty programs and pass a clean debt ceiling immediately.

Mary Jackson

Winston Salem

Trump’s fitness

I went to Vietnam and was an intelligence officer working for the Phoenix program run by the CIA. Got a Bronze Star. Must have done something right.

Donald Trump, at my age then, was a draft dodger. When I got back I ended up special agent in charge of the Raleigh Field Office of Army Intelligence doing background investigations for security clearances. There is not an intelligence officer in this country who would recommend Trump for “a position of trust and responsibility with the U.S. government.”

How do you know he is lying? His lips are moving. I rest my case.

John McKenzie

Pilot Mountain