Seriously?

Many years ago I served three years in the United States Army. Most of that time I spent conducting background interviews related to the granting or renewing of security clearances. Before a clearance is granted an individual must be closely scrutinized to determine whether there are any vulnerabilities (drugs, alcohol, family problems are the main ones) in that person’s life.

Security of classified information is paramount in the military. Access to classified information is granted only to individuals cleared to receive it and then only on a need-to-know basis.

Consequently, the disparagement of the law enforcement personnel who have handled the egregious conduct of the former president is baffling. You need not to have been in the intelligence corps to know that sensitive information should not be transported and stored in unsecure conditions. The sight of classified documents strewn across a bathroom floor should stir outrage in every American.

Instead, Republicans in Congress — elected officials at the top of our government — attack the investigators and the prosecutors.

In the immortal words of John McEnroe, “You cannot be serious?”

Thorns Craven

Winston-Salem

Another chapter

This morning I read about another book-banning incident, this time in South Carolina. The pretext for this banning being that the material made the student “uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian.”

Note that this occurred in an elective history class that studies many past events that cause discomfort in most people and may make them ashamed of their group affiliation. Also, the books were previously approved for years since 2016 without complaint.

It is good that this deceptive attack on learning has not arrived in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, at least that I am aware. However, it is coming our way as there are likely local citizens that prescribe to the far right views of the Moms 4 Liberty. They are behind most of these attacks.

Constraint of thought and misinformation has been a cornerstone authoritarian movements such as the Nazis of Germany in the past, Russia and China currently, and possibly America in the future. While this may seem alarmist, just consider the actions of our past president who is currently the leading contender in the Republican Party.

Mike Sweeney

Kernersville

Let’s be realistic

As a committed environmentalist, I’m never happy to see gas pipeline projects pushed through despite the threats they pose. As a realist, I know that we will need fossil fuels for at least a few more decades as we transition to clean energy. And natural gas is about as clean as fossil fuels get. We need to decide when and where to keep fossil fuels in play based on real science and economics, not political posturing.

John Deem’s June 16 article (“Company revives push for gas pipeline”) provides insight into how our planning process gets derailed by politics and makes one wonder if there is a better way.

Two sets of policies could bring some rationality to this process.

First, we need a modest but steadily increasing fee on carbon pollution levied on fossil fuel companies. As the fee rises predictably, companies can more confidently calculate the potential economic value of each project. When the pollution fee is high enough to dominate cost calculations, only the most necessary projects will see the light of day.

Second, we need comprehensive, science-based permitting reform to reduce the political squabbling and NIMBYism that makes it hard to build both renewable energy projects and the last few fossil fuel projects we need — to say nothing of the long-distance power transmission lines that are languishing in the regulatory review process.

Want to help? Tell your Congressperson we want to get the distractions and posturing out of our energy system and get down to real business.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem

Pardon me?

Regarding the Mark Thiessen piece, “Biden should pardon Trump” (June 16):

Isn’t it normal to issue a pardon following a guilty verdict by a court of law? Why should President Biden pardon Donald Trump when he has not been convicted of a crime by a jury of his peers?

I certainly hope the American people are allowed to see the entire scope of all of his alleged crimes and the verdicts of the juries. Then maybe a pardon could be considered (although personally I don’t want to see that result for one of the most despicable, divisive, narcissistic individuals ever to have surfaced on the world stage).

Nancy Halloran

Greensboro