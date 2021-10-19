The Readers' Forum: Serve and protect

Serve and protect
I was a little surprised to learn that not all Winston-Salem police officers have been vaccinated for COVID (“$1,000 for a vaccine?” Oct. 16). It hadn’t crossed my mind. I guess I just thought they would. It makes too much sense not to.
Now I read that even though they’ve had plenty of time to do so voluntarily, not all of them have. And to urge them to comply, the city would prefer to offer them carrots — $1,000 bonuses — than sticks — increasing their insurance.
I’m fortunate in that I never have unpleasant exchanges with police officers. But if I were stopped and/or questioned by officers, at this point, I would have to ask them if they’ve been vaccinated. If they haven’t been or refuse to tell me, I’d have to insist that they bring a vaccinated officer before our conversation continues.
I can only hope that they would agree. Otherwise, a police stop really could be a matter of life and death.
Police officers are supposed to “serve and protect,” not “swerve and infect.”
Billy Palmer
Winston-Salem
Unsupported 'ifs'
On Sept. 28, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board voted 6 to 3 to continue its mask mandate inside district school buildings to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Journal reports that Dana Caudill Jones, one of the three members voting against continuation of the mandate, stated, “We should not give up our individual freedom and rights. If people think this piece of cloth makes them safer then wear it, if not, don’t wear it” ("Masking will continue at schools," Sept. 29). This statement — from an elected official bearing responsibility for the well-being and education of school children — strongly suggests that Jones doubts the efficacy of mask-wearing. A preponderance of the scientific evidence, however, establishes that mask-wearing substantially reduces the transmissibility of COVID-19.
A simple Google search of reputable scientific sources supports this.
Predicating public policy on unsupported “ifs” is not only ignorant; it is irresponsible. As for Jones’ ruminations on “freedom,” I would remind her: With freedom comes responsibility. People do not have the “freedom” to callously risk infecting others — including children and teachers — with a deadly virus.
Kudos to the board members who understood this basic fact.
Robert S. Pierce
Winston-Salem
About race
The writer of the Oct. 14 letter “Promoting CRT” writes, “Making race the center and circumference of everything runs counter to the spirit of the civil rights movement, which emphasized our ‘common humanity.’”
The civil rights movement was all about race. It did indeed, in some sense, emphasize our “common humanity,” as he says. But it had to do so because so many white people denied our common humanity. They insisted that Black people were inferior to them; insisted that they shouldn’t be allowed to vote, shouldn’t be allowed to go to church with them, shouldn’t be allowed to hold responsible jobs or political office, shouldn’t be allowed to move freely among them. Black people had to fight and still have to fight for their “common humanity” to be acknowledged.
This conservative desire to paper over the civil rights movement and pretend it was some touchy-feely pablum with which they agreed wholeheartedly is part of the reason we need Black Lives Matter and honest history classes today.
Many conservatives would love to bury any mention of their active role in American racism. They know they were wrong.
Instead, they need to face the truth.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
Peace of Mayberry
I was so sorry to read that actress Betty Lynn died (“Betty Lynn of ‘Andy Griffith Show’ dies at age 95,” Oct. 16). She was a very nice lady.
And the show that she was best remembered for, “The Andy Griffith Show,” was one of the best ever. It hearkens back to a time when there was little social strife, when people were just people. It doesn’t matter that a real Mayberry never existed; we wanted it to.
The peace of Mayberry has nothing to do with race or politics. It has to do with people being kind and friendly. We all have it in our grasp to be so.
Ella Natera
Winston-Salem