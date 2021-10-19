The Readers' Forum: Serve and protect

About race

The civil rights movement was all about race. It did indeed, in some sense, emphasize our “common humanity,” as he says. But it had to do so because so many white people denied our common humanity. They insisted that Black people were inferior to them; insisted that they shouldn’t be allowed to vote, shouldn’t be allowed to go to church with them, shouldn’t be allowed to hold responsible jobs or political office, shouldn’t be allowed to move freely among them. Black people had to fight and still have to fight for their “common humanity” to be acknowledged.