The Readers' Forum: Service and dedication

Service and dedication
Thank you for the picture and article in the Feb. 4 online edition related to the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire. The photo of City Council member D.D. Adams and Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo speaks volumes about service, dedication and care. It is indicative of the outpouring of care shown by our community toward one another in this time of need.
Would that more evidence of care rather than animosity for one another would be so apparent.
Randy Vaughn
Clemmons
A priceless gift
I was frustrated when I read the article “Man says he was denied kidney transplant over vaccination status” (Feb. 1).
My wife received a kidney transplant in 2018 because of polycystic kidney disease. The transplant is only one part of the life changing process. She takes multiple medications daily to keep her body from rejecting the kidney and has regular blood work, regular testing and various appointments. During COVID we have limited our exposure to people even after being fully vaccinated. Her immune system will always be compromised, putting her at greater risk for infections and illnesses.
If someone is not willing to do everything possible to protect himself before a transplant, then it is doubtful the person will take care of himself after a transplant.
Receiving a transplant is much more than the surgery itself. It is a lifestyle change. We have the upmost respect and trust for our transplant team. We would never disagree with the team’s recommendations. They are there to help my wife live the best life for the longest possible time. Transplant guidelines are there to protect the patient at the time of the surgery and years down the road.
Organ donation is a priceless gift that changes lives.
Pam Stanley
Kernersville
Congressional apocalypse
As we inexorably march forward toward November and the congressional apocalypse that deservedly awaits the Biden administration and the progressive movement that it fronts for, it’s worth reflecting on how we came to these circumstances.
Some factors are obvious: The widespread unpopularity of our immediate past president fueled a desire in some quarters to remove him from office at all costs. Additionally, the presence of the pandemic allowed his eventual successor to go largely unvetted.
A less obvious but crucial enabler was the corporate media, which chose to abandon any semblance of journalistic integrity by closely aligning itself with the Biden campaign and continuing to “cover” for Biden once he was elected. However, as he has gone about demonstrating his inability to perform as a competent chief executive and as his approval numbers have plummeted, cracks are forming in that relationship. But the damage to our international image, our border security and our quality of life is already a reality.
Going forward, history will judge the corporate media for its role in this unfolding tragedy. And it should not be kind.
Mike Parker
Clemmons
Don’t politicize courts
This idea currently being floated in the N.C. Supreme Court that judges may not have the authority to overturn unfair congressional maps is dangerous (“Justices raise many questions on redistricting,” Feb. 3). To think that legislators of any party might be able to pass laws with no oversight is a step toward totalitarian rule — especially if what the legislators have decided is that they don’t want to be voted out of office. If the courts can’t fix such corruption — and that’s what it is — who can?
We go to courts in hopes of justice. Their politicization is an increasingly serious problem. Judges should be above and beyond the control of political parties.
What are we going to do if they’re not?
Jordan Daugherty
Winston-Salem
Banning books
Republicans are banning books rather than assault weapons because they’re more afraid of children learning than of children dying.
Educated children gain knowledge. Which leads to their becoming Democrats.
Sarah Simmons
Winston-Salem