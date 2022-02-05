The Readers' Forum: Service and dedication

A less obvious but crucial enabler was the corporate media, which chose to abandon any semblance of journalistic integrity by closely aligning itself with the Biden campaign and continuing to “cover” for Biden once he was elected. However, as he has gone about demonstrating his inability to perform as a competent chief executive and as his approval numbers have plummeted, cracks are forming in that relationship. But the damage to our international image, our border security and our quality of life is already a reality.

Going forward, history will judge the corporate media for its role in this unfolding tragedy. And it should not be kind.

Mike Parker

Clemmons

Don’t politicize courts