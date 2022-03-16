The Readers' Forum: Sharon Randall's column

Listen and learn
I enjoy reading Sharon Randall’s columns. I also share some of Randall’s stories with my grandchildren.
Randall gives us good, simple insight to life’s issues and common situations.
I hope the Journal continues to carry enjoyable stories by Randall.
By the way, I carried the Journal and Sentinel for five years in Sherwood Forest during the late 1950s. Once a week, I would interface with my customers (about 100). Some customers would relate stories at their doorsteps while I collected for the paper. My paper route afforded me a growing experience about older adults through their special stories. I took the time to listen and learn.
Tom Hamilton
Winston-Salem
To clarify
In response to March 15 letter, “What they’re doing,” several statements are based on rumors or misinformation.
1. Neither Republicans nor Democrats are currently in a position to amend the Constitution. There are only two procedures that can be used, both of which require two-thirds of the state legislatures to vote yes on the process.
2. On Apr 14, 2021, the Democrats in the U.S. House introduced legislation to change the number of Supreme Court Justices from nine to 13. No such legislation has been proposed by the Republicans.
3. Rule by decree: All three of President Trump’s predecessors issued more executive orders than he did. President Biden is on track to surpass all four with the possible exception of President Clinton.
4. Bar opposition candidates from the ballot: It is not unreasonable for candidates from both parties to be vetted in terms of their age requirement, residency requirements, citizenship requirements or any other state or federal requirements.
Just wanted to clarify the situation.
Michael Griffin
Winston-Salem
Self-evident truths
Depressed by a political candidate’s recent visit to a house of worship, a person wrote the Journal saying it is clearly false that rights come from a creator (“A telling announcement”, March 11). The argument then shifted to “drivel” in the Bible.
Perhaps I can help clarify this issue.
I understand there are many questions about the Bible, but this is not about the Bible. This is about one of those self-evident truths our country is founded on. If that so-called truth is actually not a truth, then where does that leave us?
If our “unalienable rights” don’t come from a creator, then where do they come from? Do they even exist? If they do, then why do they exist? Why do we have them? Why do we want to have them? Why do we think we should have them?
Of course, when we use the word “should,” that means we’re applying some higher standard. But in a creator-less world, there is no ultimate standard. And any standard we concoct on our own is just arbitrary.
Left to our own devices, we might derive rights from something called reason; but that opens a whole new set of questions. Without a rational creator, does reason have any validity? Why should we follow it? But then, there’s that word again.
In the American system, government only secures rights that already exist (endowed by the creator). If instead it is government that endows rights, then government can also disendow them. What then?
David Shuford
Winston-Salem
Proximity
Great idea — an open-pit mine right next to a grade school in Yadkin County (“Open-pit mine proposed,” March 15)! That way the kids can inhale plenty of dust, grit and diesel exhaust each day when they’re out on the playground.
While we’re at it, let’s move the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant out there, too!
Diane Behar
Winston-Salem
Even more handouts
During a recent speech, President Biden promised even more handouts to his voters. He insists taxes won’t go up as long as the rich pay “their fair share.” The rich are already overtaxed; ask for more and they’ll leave the country, taking their money with them.
So higher payroll and value-added taxes will be needed to pay for all the freebies, along with more borrowing from China, and more printing of an already inflated currency.
As taxes rise, of course, we won’t be able to afford those new cars we’re used to buying, or those bigger houses the wife admires. So before you vote for Biden and his overgenerous Democratic Party, keep in mind that more government spending means higher taxes and inflation and less take-home pay to spend as you like.
Richard Merlo
Elkin