The Readers' Forum: Sharon Randall's column

If our “unalienable rights” don’t come from a creator, then where do they come from? Do they even exist? If they do, then why do they exist? Why do we have them? Why do we want to have them? Why do we think we should have them?

Of course, when we use the word “should,” that means we’re applying some higher standard. But in a creator-less world, there is no ultimate standard. And any standard we concoct on our own is just arbitrary.

Left to our own devices, we might derive rights from something called reason; but that opens a whole new set of questions. Without a rational creator, does reason have any validity? Why should we follow it? But then, there’s that word again.

In the American system, government only secures rights that already exist (endowed by the creator). If instead it is government that endows rights, then government can also disendow them. What then?

David Shuford

Winston-Salem

