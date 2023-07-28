Aldean's song

Just finished reading the column by Francis Wilkinson in the July 25 Journal ("The message in ‘Try That in a Small Town" is clear).

I'm not going to pass judgment on Jason Aldean's song, "Try That in a Small Town." I have never heard the song or seen the video.

Mr. Aldean states that the song is misunderstood. But, after reading some of the lyrics, "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face," I'm wondering why no mention is made of spraying an officer in the face with bear spray and beating him with a flagpole (with an American flag attached) were not included.

That made me wonder: Do only "small-town" police deserve respect?

I guess it's all relative.

Deb Printup

Jamestown

Time to act

As extremist bills face the prospect of passage through veto override votes in North Carolina's legislature, one truth becomes abundantly clear: We need to get out the vote.

While our government continues to fight the laws that present solutions to real problems around the world, we move further and further from a harmonious society. We face the reality that, without educated votes, our nation will become a dystopian nightmare.

We can no longer shove the minority into a corner with extremist legislation and bigotry. We are a leading nation in the world; we set the stage for the lives of billions. We must put respectable, amiable and exemplary representatives into the most important offices in the country — representatives who will vote for what matters most to us and to the world.

We must vote for those who will support funding for our international affairs budget, agricultural investments that will prevent hunger, and equal opportunity for education. We must advocate for a government that will support laws that protect us and others.

And most importantly, we must vote, support community action groups, and fight for what we know is right each and every day. Every state in our nation should exemplify what America values most: liberty and justice for all.

Eva Jarvis

Winston-Salem

Lose the label

Pick an area of public concern, say, the environment or health care or immigration. Now float a possible approach or solution: say, eliminate the EPA or enact Medicare for all or erect a border wall. Predictably, the immediate response will be that’s too extreme, radical, conservative, socialist or some other pejorative label of choice. Now ask yourself: What do any of these labels actually tell us about the merits of any particular proposal? What light do they shed on its pros and cons, its likelihood to effectively deal with the problem at hand?

It may well be the case that what some might call extreme is in reality the best answer, maybe more costly or disruptive in the short run but the most cost-effective (and most just) in the long run.

I’m guessing we all can agree that rational debate is the best way to find consensus on the best answers. But far too often our public discourse is poisoned by political labels that stunt the discussion at the outset. Perhaps the worst offender in this regard is the trope that the Goldilocks solution is always preferable, the moderate one, not too far left or right.

Most of us in our individual lives try to figure out what we want to do and then go about trying to put into place the most effective and least expensive way to do it, within our control and means. We don’t apply the metric of “liberal” or “conservative” to what we think might be a good idea, and then for that reason trash the idea.

Why can’t we do the same when it comes to the public sphere and the host of serious challenges confronting us?

Steve Fletcher

Lexington