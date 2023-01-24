The Readers' Forum: Sneaky tactics undermine democracy in Raleigh

Sneaky tactics

The editorial on Jan 18 addresses the rule changes recently introduced in the N.C. House. The new rule allows the speaker to introduce veto override votes at the drop of a hat.

Previously, there was a 24-hour minimum requirement. In essence, anytime the speaker finds the personnel in the chamber favorable to a veto override, he can pounce. If members are ill, or attending to a family emergency, or even just leaving the chamber to visit the restroom, they risk missing a crucial vote.

As voters, our expectation is that laws are decided by the representatives we elect, not by a selection of members chosen by the speaker. There are a number of important issues before the N.C. General Assembly in the coming year; abortion access, Medicaid expansion and education funding, just to name a few.

Many of these will be decided by razor-thin margins.

We should all be prepared to accept the decisions resulting from procedures outlined in our constitution and carried out by duly elected representatives. But decisions derived by a body assembled from gerrymandered districts, utilizing sneaky tactics that fail to respect basic principles of democracy? That’s not what any of us signed up for.

Eileen McCully

Winston Salem

Yes to sustainability

A Jan. 18 letter (“A sustainable city”) encouraged the City Council and mayor to make a “deep commitment to sustainability” an absolute requirement for our next city manager. I heartily endorse that opinion. The letter writer enumerated a number of areas that need to be addressed: to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric; reduce the carbon footprint of city buildings; make smart decisions about land and water resources; implement a comprehensive recycling program; and safeguard the health and economic well-being of vulnerable residents.

All of these are very important, and I hope all of them can be addressed by our next city manager.

Measures to “safeguard the health and well-being of vulnerable” people are at the top of my list.

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

Racism?

It took me a few days to collect my thoughts after being flabbergasted by retired Judge Denise Hartsfield remarks when speaking on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. (“We Can’t Be Silent,” Jan. 17). Her remarks are, in my opinion, an affront to all that’s good and sacred in regard to Dr. King, what he stood for and what’s been accomplished over the years since his tragic death.

This is an era in which Black people who have traditionally been “rubber stamp” Democrats are speaking out and, yes, becoming moderate, conservative and Republican. She can’t be serious — as a former “Black judge,” and a “Black college graduate” who served during two terms of a “Black President” — when she makes disparaging remarks about Tim Scott, a Black U.S Senator.

Dr. King died for the day when people would not be judged by the color of their skin and Judge Hartsfield insinuated that Sen. Scott should have approved Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson because she looked like his momma or aunt!

Union Baptist Church may have provided a sympathetic crowd to her bemoaning the lost elections of Cherie Beasley and Stacey Abrams and her own, but it comes across as whining, just as Hillary Clinton did after losing to Donald Trump.

Now that she’s retired, I have to ask myself if she was an impartial judge while serving or were her decisions tainted by color versus the law?

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Leaf collection

As with your other letter writers, I would like to determine what has happened to halt city leaf collection. While I understand the response has been to blame staff shortages and other issues not within the city’s control, I was dismayed to see the city send a street sweeper truck to my neighborhood last week before a leaf-removal truck. Taxpayers deserve a review of this department.

Jessica Telligman

Winston-Salem