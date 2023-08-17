Take us back

A recent Gallup poll has reported that Americans view King Charles of England more favorably (at 46%) than they do either President Biden or ex-President Donald Trump (tied at 41%).

I suggest that we start a movement to rejoin the United Kingdom, for clearly our 247-year experiment in self-government has failed.

Please, King Charles, let your wayward children return to the fold.

Dennis Thompson

Pilot Mountain

Here’s why ...

I vote for Democrats because I believe:

Global warming is an existential threat and governments need major funded programs to combat it.

Gun control, including an assault weapons ban, would save thousands of American lives.

Abortion should be a medical issue, not a political issue.

Skyrocketing national debt and the dangerously widening gap between rich and poor should be arrested with more taxes on corporations and the rich, not a decrease in benefits to the middle class and poor.

Public education should be adequately funded, professional educators should determine curriculum, and books should not be banned.

Poll workers, both Republican and Democrat, are honest people who do a good job administering fair elections. They should not be maligned or threatened.

We should work to eliminate the systemic racism that still exists.

LGBTQ people are entitled to equal rights; the vast majority of illegal drugs coming across our southern border are carried by American citizens, not immigrants, but many immigrants could help us remedy the current labor shortage.

The economy is healthy, but endangered by Republicans, who menace us with economic collapse or government shutdowns if they don’t get their way.

NATO is important, and has been strengthened by the Biden administration; the brave Ukrainians are fighting for the entire free world, and should not want for American support.

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

Inflation’s roots

How easy it is for Republicans to blame inflation on President Biden (“Bidenomics’ flaw,” Aug. 16 Readers’ Forum) and to ignore that the principal causes of the inflation that we have experienced are:

The pandemic’s major disruptions in global supply chains (over which he had little control).

Fluctuating global energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extreme weather events that have adversely affected agricultural production in many places.

And some price-gouging in certain sectors of our economy.

They also don’t talk about the fact that inflation has declined substantially since its peak of 9% last summer and that Canada, other developed nations in the EU, and Japan currently have higher inflation rates and food prices than the United States does.

And the growing national debt is Biden’s fault too! How about all the tax breaks the GOP has given the wealthy over many years or the nearly trillion-dollar defense budgets it eagerly supports every year without any serious oversight of the tremendous cost overruns that an oligopoly of weapon systems suppliers benefits from?

What is happening in the world and our nation is not as simple as Economics 101!

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Inflation

A recent letter to the editor (“Bidenomics’ flaw,” Aug. 16) bemoans the compound interest imposed on consumers by inflation. Most of us are aware of the effects of compound interest, but it’s useful now and then to be reminded of it.

The good news is that wages are outpacing inflation. The effects of compound interest on wages have just as powerful a mathematical multiplier as inflation. Therefore, Bidenomics is giving wage earners a “compound interest boost” from the economic impact of these new policies.

Added to that are the effects of the recent addition of 170,000 jobs in manufacturing and clean energy, with private investment following this public investment. Biden’s policies are multiplying America’s economic strength through their compounding effects.

Compound interest is indeed powerful, and our robust economy is benefiting accordingly. So, thanks to the author for bringing up compound interest and its effects on each of us. The entire economic picture is certainly promising.

Kurt Lauenstein Greensboro