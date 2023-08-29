They do exist

So Cal Thomas thinks mentioning LGBTQ+ aloud in school is "force-feeding ideology" (Aug. 29).

He tells us it is indoctrination that is preventing parents from instilling their religion in their children. So, if we don't read it or hear it, it doesn't exist?

I grew up with the McGuffey Readers — Dick, Jane, Sally and Spot. They were all white, with the exception of Spot, whose name said it all.

We neither read nor heard anything about other races. They were still there and leaving them out of our teaching was hurtful and slowed a greater understanding and respect among all of our people.

Isn't it time for us to stop pretending people don't exist?

Robyn Mixon

Winston Salem

A cruel delay

Once again, we see the Republican leadership (Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore) and their minions play politics with people's lives. Delaying the enactment of medicaid expansion is cruel to hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.

Wonder how long this would take to pass if some of their families were in need of medical care that they could not afford.

They need to start thinking of what is best for their constituents and quit playing the politics game.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

What you can do

Dry your white woman tears. Repress your white male fragility. Of course, you’re not responsible for slavery. You didn’t own slaves. Slavery is not yours to bear.

You do, however, bear the responsibility of fighting the continuing legacy of slavery today. Stand up for voting rights and fairly drawn voting maps. Fight for fully funded public schools and high-quality child care that works for all children. Demand a living wage for all Americans. Understand that Black men and women are killed by police at higher rates than white people, and that gun violence disproportionally affects minorities. Understand that restricting abortion access unfairly targets low-income people and minorities.

I know that there are numerous other examples, but you get the point, I’m sure.

Now work to make this country a safer place for them.

Our country has just marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. You would think that we would be much further along, and to be sure, we were, but we are back-sliding.

Racial inequities in this country continue to mount with every Supreme Court ruling and every red-state policy passed. What are you doing about it? What stand are you taking? What will your legacy be when you pass on?

Have you ever wondered what you would have done during slavery? During Jim Crow? Look at your life now. What you are doing now is exactly what you would have done then. How do you wish to be remembered? Act on that starting now.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Greensboro

Protect our schools

Instead of passing a budget to fund our public schools for 2023-24, the North Carolina General Assembly has chosen to once again attack our public schools. On Aug. 16, the N.C. General Assembly overrode five gubernatorial vetoes and passed additional legislation. The legislation discriminates against LGBTQ+ students and families and further dismantles our already-suffering North Carolina public school system by siphoning funds and resources away from traditional public schools and giving it away to unaccountable private and charter schools.

SB 49, HB 574, and HB 808 are a direct attack on our students, teachers and caregivers who are LGBTQ+ community members. These new laws create dangerous conditions for students and workers in our schools when lawmakers’ top priority should be keeping our kids and public school workers safe.

HB 219 and HB 618 allow expansion and further deregulation of charter schools at the expense of public resources. Legislation like this is a direct attack on our public schools. Public dollars belong in public schools.

The vast majority of North Carolinians support their local public schools and want their schools funded appropriately. The General Assembly has chosen to engage in the culture wars rather than doing the job they were elected to do: pass a state budget.

Educators and parents alike want our students to receive equitable and excellent education. Our students need and deserve the freedom to learn in an inclusive, culturally responsive public education system in which every student and educator is treated with dignity and respect, no exceptions.

Joanna Pendleton

Greensboro