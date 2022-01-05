The Readers' Forum: Speaking for ...

Speaking for ...

As I read the latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending saga of North Carolina voter ID laws, I cannot help but be perplexed by the opposition of the NAACP and others when poll after poll shows over 75% of all Black (and white) Americans support voter IDs. Similarly, why do Black Lives Matter and its progressive fellow travelers continue to demand we defund the police when less than 23% of the Black community supports defunding the police?

These are not isolated incidents, but the latest in the continuing disconnect between the proclamations of the progressives and the reality of public opinion. A disconnect that seems to have escaped the attention of much of the mainstream media. All of which raises the question of whether the self-anointed, activist spokesmen whose primary qualification seems to be their ability to push their way to the front of the microphone really do speak for Black America, much more America as a whole.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

