 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Readers' Forum: Speaking for ...
0 Comments
The Readers’ Forum

The Readers' Forum: Speaking for ...

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Speaking for ...

As I read the latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending saga of North Carolina voter ID laws, I cannot help but be perplexed by the opposition of the NAACP and others when poll after poll shows over 75% of all Black (and white) Americans support voter IDs. Similarly, why do Black Lives Matter and its progressive fellow travelers continue to demand we defund the police when less than 23% of the Black community supports defunding the police?

These are not isolated incidents, but the latest in the continuing disconnect between the proclamations of the progressives and the reality of public opinion. A disconnect that seems to have escaped the attention of much of the mainstream media. All of which raises the question of whether the self-anointed, activist spokesmen whose primary qualification seems to be their ability to push their way to the front of the microphone really do speak for Black America, much more America as a whole.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

Actually quite good

Mark Thiessen is entitled to his opinion, as expressed in his Jan. 3 column, “The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021,” but so am I. And I can’t help but note that several of his “worst” things were actually quite good from my point of view.

His 9: that “(President Biden) weaponized the FBI to intimidate parents who show up at school board meetings,” is a vast exaggeration, especially in light of the violent threats and actual violence perpetrated against school board members. Biden was right to empower law enforcement to protect these elected officials, who were subject to hysterical falsehoods from misinformed activists.

8: “In the midst of a historic labor shortage, he pushed vaccine mandates.” Good for him. I dare say that life is more important than profits — a concept with which many conservatives seem to struggle.

People don’t always do what’s right — that’s why we have laws. Vaccines should be required for all medical personnel and government employees. Businesses should be free to require proof of vaccination.

As for the excuse of “natural immunity,” why should I trust people who lie about the effects of the virus and vaccines to tell the truth about their immunity status?

I don’t think Biden is perfect, but some people can only criticize anything a Democrat does, no matter what it is. At least Thiessen was honest enough to write “The 10 best things Biden did in 2021” (Jan. 1) also.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

An important point

A very important point that someone had better make:

Yes, being out of school and sequestered has been tough on our kids. Yes, it’s hard to wear masks and take precautions while in school. Yes, rates of mental distress have risen precipitously among teenagers. Yes, there’s been much more depression and anxiety.

But they’re alive. Preventing infections from spreading like wildfire among our youth has kept them alive.

No one would suggest that the situation is ideal. Of course it’s hard. This is simply the best of many bad options. Ultimately, our kids have to pay the price because the adults were not responsible enough to quench COVID when we first had the chance. That’s not the children’s fault.

And their distress is not the fault of the medical authorities who insisted that we take protective measures.

Pat Colfer

Winston-Salem

The Pope’s comment

During a recent discussion at the Vatican, Pope Francis said that choosing to have pets instead of kids is selfish and robs us of humanity!

I have heard it all now; no more to say.

Oh my Lord.

Sarah Ayers

Kernersville

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: Test administrators needed
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Test administrators needed

While other large N.C. school districts like Mecklenburg and Wake counties have made free COVID testing a priority for their students and staff through a variety of public-private medical partnerships, Forsyth County families are returning to school without adequate testing access in the midst of the omicron variant surge.

The Readers' Forum: Disaster awaits
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Disaster awaits

Among all the other problems our nation faces today, we may have to find a way to learn to live with an Iran that possesses nuclear weapons (“Talks resume on Iran nuclear deal,” Dec. 28).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert