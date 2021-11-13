The Readers' Forum: Standardizing Standard Time

Our North Carolina delegation should speak out against Gosar, but I doubt any of them possess the integrity that would require. He should have been expelled from the House and sent home before posting his unhinged threat toward AOC. He definitely should be expelled now.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

Just one tree

Too much CO2 in the atmosphere has been identified as a contributor to climate change. Therefore, reducing the concentration of CO2 in the air would help reverse this global problem. Here’s how the average citizen can help: plant more trees.

We all know that trees remove CO2 from the atmosphere. They also beautify our surroundings and provide shade and habitat for wildlife.

Some years ago, I began rescuing saplings from places where they stood little chance of surviving, such as flower beds, and planting them wherever I could find space where they would grow to maturity. This doesn’t cost much if anything. Any one of these saplings that grows to a full-size tree will absorb CO2 for generations. Since I have exhausted all available space around our house, I am donating them to friends, planting them around our neighborhood and along greenways.