The Readers' Forum: Stop animal abuse

This missive is a follow-up to the Dec. 17 story “Man charged with animal cruelty.” This article about horrible animal abuse reminds us that it is the law in Winston-Salem that no animal may be left outside on a tether (even if it is being fed and given water and shelter). Remember that it is not required that a reporting party provide his or her name when calling in a notice to Forsyth County Animal Control. An animal control officer will pursue a check on all reported animal abuse cases, even if the report is filed anonymously.

As a great philosopher once imparted, “The measure of a society is the way it treats its animals.” As the Journal article informs us, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is on board with this thinking.

It is extremely unfortunate that the report filed in this November incident of abuse wasn’t filed in a more timely manner. I encourage all citizens to be watchful and to be vigilant in quickly reporting this sort of abuse.

John Kemp

Clemmons

Compassionate people

I read the Journal for factual community news, not for fear and racism from nationally published writers. Cal Thomas’ Dec. 20 column, “Border crossing and diluting of America,” is nothing but one-sided propaganda that continues a racist narrative promoting “pure-blooded Americans.”

As we enter this Christmas season, those within the Christian church celebrate Christ’s birth, but this celebration is fruitless if we ignore his teachings.

Jesus taught the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats in Matthew 25:34-35: “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. … I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

The U.S. is not a theocracy, so Matthew 25 cannot be a law. That does not mean that the principles behind it should be ignored.

For much of our history, too many of the loudest voices have preached the same fear-based racism that Thomas wrote about. Parallel to the narrative of fear is the history of immigrants leaving everything they know for a fresh start; even with people like Cal Thomas spewing hatred toward them, they came.

Do we need a better immigration system? Yes, but compassionate change, not change based on the “replacement theory.”

With hope, as we progress, the message of people like Cal Thomas will fall on deaf ears. Until then, we need compassionate people to stand up, speak out and welcome our neighbors with open arms.

Scott Andree Bowen

Winston-Salem

A few more days

I don’t mean to be rude, but the writer of the Dec. 20 letter “Evidently,” who says she took a few days to collect her thoughts about the recent prison swap with Russia … should have taken a few more. Actually, she should have done some research.

There’s nothing to indicate that President Biden could only have one — either basketball player Brittney Griner or former Marine Paul Whelan. Negotiations have been going on for some time with both, despite former President Trump’s lack of interest in Whelan’s imprisonment. There’s also the simple fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin is involved. Putin has a say; he didn’t have to give either one up. He certainly doesn’t want to give the U.S. a clear victory.

Also, the people who are now reminding us that Griner “hates America” — which they say about any protester except white, well-armed, right-wing protesters — forget that Whelan was discharged by the Marines for bad conduct. The same people who criticized President Obama for rescuing “flawed” soldier Bowe Bergdahl from the Taliban are now criticizing Biden for not rescuing “flawed” soldier Whelan. I swear, there’s no pleasing these people.

More thought, more research, more reading; it should be required before submitting a letter to the Readers’ Forum.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem