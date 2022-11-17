The Readers' Forum: Stop littering

Stop littering

We need to stop littering. When we drive in our car, we see litter. It makes our city and streets look ugly.

The litter hurts the animals. When there are soda rings, cans, cups or jars on the ground, animals can get caught in them.

When litter gets out of trash cans, it can make the environment unhealthy. When plastic gets in water that we drink, it makes it not so healthy. When we play in the water, we can get really dirty.

When trash gets in the soil, it can poison the soil. If plants get put in that soil, they could die.

Please do not litter!

Elizabeth Sloan

Winston-Salem

Can’t pretend

I appreciate the desire expressed in the Nov. 15 letter “Reunited” to put the past behind us and move forward together. I agree that we should move ahead together. But, to borrow a phrase from my ideological opposite, we can’t just join hands and sing “Kumbaya.”

The letter writer says, “We were both right.” No, we weren’t. If you supported former President Trump’s Big Lie, you were dead wrong. If you claimed that COVID was a hoax or that vaccines weren’t effective or that we should sacrifice our grandparents’ lives to keep the economy running, you were dead wrong. If you believe that this is a special nation for Christians and God has given you the right to rule over everyone else, you’re still wrong.

Yes, let’s unite. But let’s unite on the truth, not on pretending that falsehoods didn’t matter. People died because of lies. Our freedom as a nation was threatened and is still threatened because of lies. I’m not going to turn a blind eye to them. And no one else should, either.

Sylvia Handy

Winston-Salem

Different rules

I forgot to put my towels up at Planet Fitness and almost got banned.

Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government and he gets to run for president again.

There are different rules for rich people. But there shouldn’t be.

Jimmy Henderson

Winston-Salem

Grateful for the team

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Trellis Supportive Care is joining hospice organizations throughout the country to raise awareness about our care and support at the end of life. Hospice is not a place, but rather a special kind of care that enables patients with advanced illnesses, and their families, to focus on living as fully and comfortably as possible — at home or at the beautiful Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home when skilled nursing care is needed around-the-clock.

Palliative care brings a similar model of care to people earlier, from the time of diagnosis and in combination with other curative treatments alongside the patient’s existing medical team. Today we serve approximately 425 hospice patients and 275 palliative care patients in the Piedmont Triad.

We want to take this opportunity to thank our entire team at Trellis Supportive Care. We are grateful for their expertise and compassion. Two years ago, we adopted the mantra; “COVID Can’t Stop Compassion.” The mantra was in response to the pandemic, yet that spirit has been a part of our DNA for decades. Our staff and volunteers care for our patients and families wholeheartedly, and for that we are grateful.

As the first hospice in North Carolina, founded in 1977 by a group of pioneers affectionately known as the “Back Porch Gang,” we remain an independent, nonprofit serving 13 counties.

Finally, to the community, we thank you for the decades of support and faith in our mission.

Linda Darden, president & CEO

Peter Juran, board chair

Winston-Salem

How to unite

With many now seeming to wake from their Trump-induced comas, I wonder if they realize that their fellow Americans, liberals, were never the enemy. We just wanted everyone to have jobs and health care. We wanted children to be fed. We wanted an end to school bullying on the basis of sex, money, religion or skin color. We want the American dream — for everyone.

The writer of the Nov. 15 letter “Reunited” says it’s time for us to put the past behind us and unite. Let’s reach across party lines and work for the good of all Americans — including immigrants.

Geoff Lewis

Winston-Salem