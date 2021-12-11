The Readers' Forum: Suicide by cop?

Suicide by cop?
According to Lisa O’Donnell’s story (“Winston-Salem officer shoots, kills man who lunged at him with machete,” Nov. 28), the shooting by a police officer seemed to be a clear case of suicide by cop.
The machete-brandishing man had refused to cooperate, and repeatedly begged officers to kill him. To their credit, they had withheld their fire, trying to reason with him, promising to get help for his problems. But when he raised the machete and charged, they had little choice.
We’ll probably never know what drove the man to such an act. And there’s another troubling unknown: Why did the officer have no other choice?
Could not our advanced technology have provided, say, a wheeled robot that could have moved in from behind and used padded mechanical arms to clamp his ankles together? Or what about a low-tech option — like a tranquilizing dart? Or a lasso? Or a throw net? Or bolas like those used by South American gauchos to catch cattle? Or simply shooting to disable (maybe in the lower legs) rather than to kill?
In searching the internet, I found that a police department in Fort Worth, Texas, has begun using a high-tech version of the gaucho’s device, called a Bola-Wrap.
Of course we feel sorry for the desperate and deranged people who use cops as a final solution. We also should also feel sorry for the officers who have little choice but to shoot a clearly disturbed human being. They deserve better.
I hope our own county and city officials are looking into ways to deal with this problem.
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
A safer school
I believe that we need to improve security for Ledford High School. For example, I believe we need to get more officers into the school to make people feel safer and more comfortable.
Also, what could be really helpful is having someone to talk to in high school when a student is going through a lot — to make that person feel needed and happier.
Also, I think it could be helpful to let teachers pay more attention to some students who may be acting as if they’re a little down — just to take a little extra time after class or before to talk to them — if they’re willing to talk about it.
You never know; that could make their day and help them go back home with a smile, especially if things are not so good for them at home.
The reason I’m asking for these things is that a student committed suicide and it’s not easy to have one of your friends, or just a person you know, do something like that. It’s definitely been harder during the pandemic, so please consider my letter and try to help in the best way you can. Thank you for your time.
Pasha Weisman
Thomasville
Crooked lines
Our North Carolina legislators have failed in creating districts that would guarantee that all voters in our state are fairly represented. The Redistricting Report Card, a collaboration between the Princeton Electoral Innovation Lab and RepresentUs, a nonpartisan organization fighting corruption in politics and government, the new districting maps recently passed received an F for partisan fairness. An overwhelming majority of North Carolinians oppose partisan gerrymandering. Throughout the redistricting process, constituents made that clear.
I don’t believe that the maps passed were the best our legislators could do. I’ve been following the grades given by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project for each map drawn during this process and I know that some received A’s for partisan fairness. It is clear our lawmakers cannot be trusted to put aside partisan bias when drawing these maps. We should take redistricting out of the hands of politicians.
For now, we need our courts to invalidate these maps so that we can work on having districts that represent all voters fairly.
Jessica Gentry
Pinnacle
‘Unwashed masses’?
I have read with dismay the viciousness sent in as “opinion.”
Obviously, as a member of the “unwashed masses” (letter, “1619’s flaws,” Dec. 8) I should have no need of newspapers, books or any such print. I am so sick of labels: “right wing,” “leftwing nut,” etc., but “unwashed masses” takes the cake. I would rather include myself in the unwashed masses group than in the “snobbish elite” any day.
But in all groups there are reasonable people with opinions to be respected and there are name callers. Which do you want to be?
Patricia Williams
Advance