The Readers' Forum: Suicide by cop?

Of course we feel sorry for the desperate and deranged people who use cops as a final solution. We also should also feel sorry for the officers who have little choice but to shoot a clearly disturbed human being. They deserve better.

I hope our own county and city officials are looking into ways to deal with this problem.

David Hatcher

Winston-Salem

A safer school

I believe that we need to improve security for Ledford High School. For example, I believe we need to get more officers into the school to make people feel safer and more comfortable.

Also, what could be really helpful is having someone to talk to in high school when a student is going through a lot — to make that person feel needed and happier.

Also, I think it could be helpful to let teachers pay more attention to some students who may be acting as if they’re a little down — just to take a little extra time after class or before to talk to them — if they’re willing to talk about it.