The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Apologies
Dictionary.com tells us that an apology is a “written or spoken expression of one’s regret, remorse, or sorrow for having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another.” Our state legislators, primarily Republicans, are drafting a letter to the NCAA demanding an apology for the removal of N.C. State’s baseball team from the College World Series (“Lawmakers seek apology for N.C. State baseball dismissal,” July 1).
I am guessing that they are seeking the “wronged” definition in their grievance. Since the NCAA only tested non-vaccinated participants for COVID, a virus that at this moment has claimed more than 600,000 American lives, the fact that the N.C. State baseball team was threatening to spread the disease to participants and fans in Omaha, Neb., seems of little consequence to the legislators. The apology should come from the athletic leadership of the Wolfpack, who, for whatever reason, failed to insist that representatives of the university who are traveling extensively be vaccinated.
The recent trend to claim victimhood for lack of personal responsibility or willingness to sacrifice for the common good fits our legislators’ worldview perfectly. It’s a shame that the same sentiments are being taught to student-athletes who may have missed their only opportunity to be national champions.
John Eder
Winston-Salem
Hidden identity
The identity of the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt should not be revealed because revealing it could put the officer’s life in danger.
Plus, Trump supporters, including some in Congress, are looking for another scapegoat to draw attention away from Trump’s insurrectionists. They’ve already tried to blame antifa and the FBI for the insurrection, despite the fact that everyone arrested so far has been a Trump supporter.
Look what has happened to other conservative scapegoats: Dr. Anthony Fauci regularly receives death threats, as do members of his family. Conservative extremists plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Some conservatives say that Trump supporters aren’t violent. They should keep in mind that it’s conservatives like Mark McCloskey of Missouri who like to wave guns around. It’s conservatives who are defending 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot three people in Kenosha, Wis., with an AR-15-style rifle. It’s conservatives who responded to Trump’s violent campaign rhetoric. And it’s right-wing Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and a bunch of Trump supporters who attacked Capitol Police with clubs, chemical sprays and stun guns. They swim in violence.
Yes, some progressives have committed violent acts, too. But that’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about why the identity of the Capitol police officer shouldn’t be revealed and it’s because some Trump supporters are violent and would likely try to attack him.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
A false premise
The writer of the July 5 letter “The American version” claims that the Encyclopedia Britannica calls critical race theory “an offshoot of Marxist-oriented critical theory,” but that quote refers to critical legal studies (CLS) not critical race theory (CRT). The writer is guilty, like so many jumping on the bandwagon of criticism of CRT, of claiming that it is something it is not, attempting to damn it with the “Marxist” accusation.
Britannica examines the development of CRT following CLS, looking at both similarities and differences, including the observation that CRT “did not wish to abandon the notions of law or legal rights altogether.”
It continues to be unclear exactly where people are finding these rather complex ideas being taught in public schools or even what the objection is to the “basic tenets” of CRT, which Britannica outlines in its article, which is only a brief summary of more than 40 years of scholarly thought on the subject of the more “indirect, subtle or systemic” bias of race in our legal system, expanding to society at large.
There are certainly valid criticisms to be made of ideas that may be rooted in CRT, just as there are in the development of any area if study, but it does not help the discussion to start with a false premise.
Kay Richey
Danbury
Optimism
The writer of the July 2 letter “A threat to our nation” described the current president as having an “optimistic administration.”
OK, if runaway inflation, the lack of border security, gang violence, uncontrolled crime, the defraying funds for police, the failure of the educational system and the breakdown of race relations is optimism, God help us!
Donald Crews
Winston-Salem
A significant contribution
Eugene Robinson made a significant contribution to the critical race theory discussion in his June 30 column “Republicans and critical race theory.” He wrote the following in the last paragraph: “This nation can be redeemed — but not without first acknowledging the need for redemption.”
Racism was woven into the fabric of our nation’s history even before we became a nation. We cannot deny that reality. The moral burden we all bear is that since 1619, we have never reached the ideal of equity for all. President Lincoln abolished slavery, but Reconstruction failed and the Confederacy unofficially won the Civil War by establishing decades of Jim Crow laws, restrictions and customs that included never investigating the lynchings of thousands of Black citizens. Even with the celebrated passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act, Black citizens are still faced with legislated voter suppression.
Our education must include the realities of racism in our nation’s past and present as well as the noble attempts to rectify the inequities. Education of racism can promote empathy and perhaps for some a desire to learn more and join the efforts to realize the aspirations of our Founding Fathers. The truth is sometimes shocking and terrifying, but if faced courageously, the truth can set us free of our willful ignorance, irrational fears and in some instances toxic hatred. Comprehensive, objective and age-appropriate instruction about racism in our nation is essential to the well-being of all citizens.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
Playing Biden
Some people — no one here, I’m sure — are convinced that Donald Trump is still the real president and Joe Biden is not even Joe Biden — he’s being portrayed by an actor. They say his appearances in the White House and on Air Force One and with foreign leaders are being created on a sound stage in Hollywood. They say that the mainstream media is complicit with this deceit.
They say they are not conspiracy theorists.
They’ve yet to address why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell treat Biden like the real thing, or why there are no TV broadcasts, on Fox News, Newsmax or OAN, of Trump speaking from the White House.