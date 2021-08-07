The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

What these officers faced
Four D.C. police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol have now died by suicide. They include Metropolitan Police officers Kyle DeFreytag, a 26-year-old who was found dead on July 10, and 43-year-old Gunther Hashida, who was found dead on July 29. What these officers faced on Jan. 6 and in the days following was apparently too disheartening to endure.
It’s not a stretch to say that the indifference and disrespect expressed toward them by right-wing radicals likely contributed to their deaths, along with the pain and suffering they endured on that day — pain and suffering that Fox News pundits have laughed about.
All of the Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection, from Sen. Ron Johnson to Rep. Paul Gosar to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, should be censored by their party leaders — but that would call for the leaders to have a modicum of courage and integrity.
I’m so grateful that President Biden and the Senate have taken steps to award U.S. Capitol and Washington, D.C., Metro Police officers with the Congressional Gold Medal for their bravery in the face of the violence they endured on Jan. 6 (“Senate bestows medals on Jan. 6 responders,” Aug. 4). That’s how you “back the blue” — not through empty rhetoric that evaporates when it’s politically inconvenient.
William D. Davila
Winston-Salem
Lessons
I learned a lot from Cal Thomas’ Aug. 5 column (“Rose is a rose; let’s call it what it is — an invasion”). For instance, I learned that conservatives believe in COVID infections if they can blame them on illegal immigrants.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
How many more?
Dickinson, Texas, City Council member H. Scott Apley, a Republican, ridiculed COVID vaccines. When a health commissioner praised the Pfizer vaccine, Apley replied on Twitter, “You are an absolute enemy of a free people.”
Apley is now dead. He was admitted to a Galveston hospital with “pneumonia-like symptoms,” tested positive for COVID, was put on a ventilator and died.
Apley’s wife and their son have also tested positive for COVID.
Tennessee Republican Rep. David Byrd also opposed wearing a mask and being vaccinated before winding up in the hospital for eight months with COVID.
“COVID took over my lungs with lightning speed. I developed pneumonia, I got sicker and sicker, and more and more anxious,” he said. “Every breath was pure agony.”
He developed jaundice and had to have a liver transplant.
He was lucky; he survived. Now he says, “COVID is real and it is very dangerous. It is a disease that wants to kill us. Please take it seriously. Please consider getting vaccinated. This is an issue that should not divide us.”
I’ve got a feeling Tucker Carlson isn’t going to be talking about these people.
How many more of these stories do Republicans need to hear before they all take COVID seriously?
David Lowman
Winston-Salem
Distractions
Illegal immigrants are invading the border, and only two-thirds of them — about the same rate as American citizens — have been vaccinated!
U.S. House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene weren’t allowed to waltz into a prison unannounced to visit the Jan. 6 insurrectionists!
Leftist Democrats are childless — except for the millions who aren’t — so they have no stake in our future!
Join me next month for more “Distractions from the Republican COVID Failure That Is Killing American Citizens.”
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
More like these
I just wanted to say thanks for publishing John Hood of the John Locke Foundation. I always find his columns to be smart and insightful.
I also like Marc A. Thiessen and Cal Thomas.
I can do without Eugene Robinson, Dana Milbank and E.J. Dionne, though. They’re too liberal for me.
Kathleen Parker is usually OK but sometimes gets off track.
I would probably like George Will more if I could ever understand what he’s talking about.
Let’s have more like those first three.
Jarod Mendelton
Winston-Salem