The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

What these officers faced

Four D.C. police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol have now died by suicide. They include Metropolitan Police officers Kyle DeFreytag, a 26-year-old who was found dead on July 10, and 43-year-old Gunther Hashida, who was found dead on July 29. What these officers faced on Jan. 6 and in the days following was apparently too disheartening to endure.

It’s not a stretch to say that the indifference and disrespect expressed toward them by right-wing radicals likely contributed to their deaths, along with the pain and suffering they endured on that day — pain and suffering that Fox News pundits have laughed about.

All of the Republicans who have downplayed the insurrection, from Sen. Ron Johnson to Rep. Paul Gosar to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, should be censored by their party leaders — but that would call for the leaders to have a modicum of courage and integrity.