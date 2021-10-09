The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Biblical contradiction
The writer of the Oct. 6 letter “When life begins” tries to reconcile biblical passages about when life begins, some saying that life begins when a baby draws its first breath and others that say life begins at conception.
He writes, “When a baby is in the womb of his or her mother, the mother provides the breath that the baby needs to live and, therefore, even though the baby is not breathing on its own, that baby is a living human being.”
But that’s not what the Bible says.
It’s also not what the possessors of the Hebrew Bible have for centuries believed it to say.
Saying that the mother breathes for the child is not in the Bible; it’s an imaginative convention created by the letter writer in an attempt to paper over a biblical contradiction.
Ultimately, in a country that bases its laws on the U.S. Constitution rather than ancient Scripture written by bronze-age mystics from a foreign Middle Eastern land, this is all academic. Abortion will continue to divide the nation until people — including Bible believers — realize that it’s best left as a matter of conscience for individuals to decide. The sooner Christians in government stop trying to force their opinions on others through hurtful legislation, the better.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
Most appreciative
My husband and I arrived at 8:30 a.m. at the Forsyth County Health Department for a 9 a.m. appointment to get our Pfizer booster shots for COVID-19. This appointment had been arranged quickly by phone as I called with a question. But I had first checked out the online form and found it to be simple enough for even a novice like me. And we received an email confirmation in about 10 seconds. From the get-go, this scheduling was easy!
Even though we were early, we were cordially greeted outside the building by a department staffer, promptly signed in and politely escorted to where we needed to be. The medical staff administering the shots was quick, kind and professional, and an attentive young National Guardsman watched over us while we sat for the requisite 15 minutes to assure that we had no adverse effects from the vaccination. (We did not ask, but assumed that he and the other National Guard members on duty were assisting because of staff shortages. Whatever the reason, they were very helpful and their presence added a sense of security.)
All in all, it was a totally positive experience that leads us to say, as we strive to do what is best for ourselves and others, that our health department is a service that all Forsyth County citizens can be proud of. Our family is most appreciative, and we are glad to know that this local treasure is not likely to move to Charlotte!
Caroline Wright
Winston-Salem
Right outta here
Thanks for keeping an eye on Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Please also watch Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and if you can, please explain how such an extremist won political office in North Carolina.
At a recent religious event in Asheville, Robinson stated that the United States is and always has been a “Christian nation.” “If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train or automobile ticket right outta here,” he declared.
Yeah, that’s a real Christian attitude he’s exhibiting. Makes his point well, doesn’t he?
Robinson is exhibiting Christian bigotry, Christian nationalism. This is one reason our country is so divided — because of religious bigots who try to put themselves on a pedestal above everyone else, and say that if you disagree with them, you should leave.
The U.S. Constitution says nothing about Christ, but it guarantees all of us freedom of religion.
I’m not a Christian and this is my nation. I’m not going anywhere. If Robinson doesn’t like it, I’ll buy his ticket right outta here.
William B. Perry