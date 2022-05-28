The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A unique tolerance

On Monday, May 30, most of us will take at least a moment to express or reflect upon our gratitude to the members of the armed forces who have served and even died to preserve and protect our freedoms and way of life.

But, I wonder how many of those service members thought they were serving to protect the gun rights of 18-year-olds to buy assault weapons and use those to kill grocery shoppers and small children and their teachers.

Having served in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1970s, I can answer that question for myself. That is not why I served. I never imagined that we would be a country that restricted the liberty of those under 21 to buy and consume alcohol but leave them unfettered rights to purchase weapons that can be used to kill multiple men, women and children in a matter of a few minutes. I hope our senators and House members are jarred enough by these senseless killings to do more than express their sympathies and prayers to the stricken families and friends.

Minimum purchase ages, background checks and waiting periods seem like a reasonable start to prevent some senseless killings.

As our laws stand today, we clearly demonstrate to the world and ourselves that we have a unique tolerance for human carnage.

Paul M. Wiles

Winston-Salem

Too harsh?

“Is this too harsh, too one-sided?” the Journal asks in the May 26 editorial, “Again and again and again,” as it lays the blame for the latest mass murder by assault weapon in Texas at the feet of Republican legislators.

Not by half.

The Republican Party is gun-crazy. It will limit everything — the books you can read, the medical procedures you can undergo, your sexuality, your ability to vote — it will limit everything except guns.

“Don’t politicize guns,” they say as they air political ads in which they shoot guns to dramatize how they’re going to legislate.

I don’t think every Republican is gun-crazy, but most of them go right along with the program, ordained by the holy NRA. They’re not bold enough to buck their own party.

But the politicians aren’t listening to their constituents. It’s not the rank-and-file that’s tossing them multi-million-dollar donations. It’s the holy NRA. They’re bought, every single one of them, and our children pay the price.

You’re right — our children will continue being murdered until Republicans are voted out of office. Unfortunately, because of the current tribalism that plagues the party, that means that our children will continue being murdered.

“Pro-life”? Like hell.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem

Guns

Your May 26 editorial “Again and again and again” is correct. It didn’t take Republican legislators long to start blaming mental illness, the school, the police, an unlocked door — everything except the guns they insist everyone should have access to.

Sen. Ted Cruz hiked down to the elementary school in Uvalde just so he could complain that a school door was unlocked. Yeah, if we just lock school doors there will be no more mass shootings.

In October 2015, then gubernatorial candidate Greg Abbott tweeted, “I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans. @NRA”

Is he happy with the pace now?

As I write, Democratic senators are begging Republican senators: Agree to something. Anything. Give us a crumb.

But after the murder of 19 children, they will still do nothing.

Every “thoughts and prayers” statement is a lie when they refuse to do anything.

Taz Russell

Winston-Salem

A high price

As I write, President Biden is scheduled to go to Uvalde, Texas, to comfort the families of those whose children were killed by an assault weapon. And former President Trump is scheduled to go to Houston, Texas, to comfort those who fear their access to assault weapons may be at risk.

I’m currently paying almost twice as much as “usual” to fill my car up with gas. I would pay four times as much to keep Trump out of office. He is a disgrace to this country and I am still disgusted by people who voted for him.

As decency declines, it becomes more important than ever to have a president who exhibits it.

Bobby Fields

Winston-Salem

Familiar

Scott Sexton’s May 26 column “School shooting follows a familiar script” is thoughtful and true, of course. And familiar. Could he perhaps try instead to report some answers from legislators in that gun-fixated underworld? Those politicians who by their sins of inaction are abetting killers — how do they sleep knowing they’re enabling unthinkable death? How can they be against background checks? Do they have children or grandchildren or have they ever been uplifted by the sweetness of a child, ever?

These aren’t rhetorical questions — we’re stupefied by how oblivious they are. Could campaign money really be more important than keeping kids safe?

Bebe Kern Somerville

Winston-Salem

Well regulated

Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated. Well regulated.

Get it yet?

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Other issues

I understand that there are other issues besides gun control. But when you vote Republican, you’ve accepted the slaughter of children and adults at school, at church, at the movies, at the grocers, at a club, everywhere and anywhere across America, as a trade-off for your “other issues.”

You’ve made a Faustian bargain. So save your thoughts and prayers, Republican voter.

Jill Krecker Lang

Winston-Salem

Gun and knife show

I was reading the Journal before I headed to Wiley Middle School at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when I noticed that directly beside the lengthy article regarding the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school was an advertisement for the gun and knife show at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds this weekend (A7). I seriously hope the city is not contributing to or making any money off this event!

Stephanie Ingram

Winston-Salem