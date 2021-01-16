The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Selective misperception
The writer of the Jan. 13 letter “Pelosi’s obsession” says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hatred for President Trump is obvious. He says that Pelosi must be leading the movement to impeach President Trump a second time because she hates him.
Is the writer unaware of Trump’s incitement to insurrection on Jan. 6? He didn’t mention it at all.
I suppose one might think that Pelosi was motivated by hatred if one wasn’t aware of Trump’s attempt to overthrow a democratic election by inciting a mob to attack the Capitol building.
One would have to work hard to not be aware of that. It was in the news. Everywhere.
Is this selective misperception how conservatives keep from holding Trump accountable for anything he says or does?
Siri Bruccellieri
Winston-Salem
Positive attitudes
I recently had the COVID-19 vaccination that was administered at the Forsyth County Health Department on North Highland Avenue. While there were significant problems with the reservation process (all pretty well documented by now), the ground level process of getting the shot was magnificent. I found all of the employees, staff, medical technicians, volunteers, etc., to be well organized, welcoming, smiling, caring and demonstrating a kind sense of humor. Positive attitudes abounded throughout the facility.
Well done, folks at the health department. I would never have imagined that getting a vaccination for a pandemic disease would be an enjoyable experience! Keep up the good work. I encourage all to be patient with the reservation process and to take advantage of this opportunity for all of us to be safe from this disease.
Lee Bettis
Winston-Salem
Spoiled children
They were asked to walk through a metal detector. On Jan. 13, days after a deadly attack on the Capitol. Something that Americans have to do in airports and courthouses. Something that children have to do in schools. And House Republicans threw a hissy fit.
Reps. Louie Gohmert, Ralph Norman, Scott Perry, Jeff Duncan and Randy Weber bypassed the metal detector or pushed their way past Capitol Police. Rep. Russ Fulcher set off the alarm and kept going.
They don’t believe in the rule of law; they believe in their privilege. They’re spoiled, entitled children who think the world revolves around them. Every single one should be voted out of office or at least denied entrance until they comply.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
The Pledge
Every single one of the secessionists who stormed the Capitol last Wednesday memorized the Pledge of Allegiance when they were in second grade.
Think about that.
Peter Driscoll
Winston-Salem
The results they've sown
So, after weeks of supporting President Trump’s unfounded and disproven claims of election fraud, Rep. Ted Budd says he condemns the insurrection at the Capitol “in the strongest possible terms.” Budd, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Mark Walker, and the other spineless enablers who have allowed Trump to spread hatred and divisiveness do not get to say now that they disapprove of the result they’ve sown.
And then to follow that “condemnation” by reminding us that he returned to the Capitol to continue his objections to the election results and stating, once again, the same groundless claims of election fraud that got us here in the first place.
Budd and the rest of Trump’s congressional toadies all have blood on their hands.
Amy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Numbers
I wouldn’t call myself a “numbers” person, but I’m generally curious about quantitative data and the questions it invariably raises. For instance, just exactly how many Americans need to die of COVID-19 before everyone agrees to wear a mask and social distance? Is the number 365,000, 3.65 million or 330 million?
Or how many false or misleading claims does a friend, relative or elected ofﬁcial need to make before they are deemed untrustworthy? Is the number 1, 20,000, or is the sky the limit?
The number I’m currently most intrigued by is actually based on a hypothetical scenario: If we were holding the presidential election today following the recent siege, violence, injuries and fatalities at the U.S. Capitol building, how many of the 73.5 million people who voted to reelect Trump would still vote for him? Would the 45th president lose more than half of his support? Or just a couple hundred thousand votes?
If the former, there may still be a shred of hope remaining for the fate of our democracy. If the latter, I’m really not sure.
Brad Zabel
Pfafftown
Big problems
The Biden administration’s impossible job is to solve problems posed by: an out-of-control deadly pandemic; our economic crisis; global warming; systemic racism; alienated allies; broken international agreements; China, Russia, North Korea and Iran; unwinnable Middle East wars; social unrest; environmental wreckage; crumbling infrastructure; underfunded public education; crippled mail delivery; skyrocketing national debt; an expanding wealth gap, with tax breaks for the rich and a poverty-level minimum wage; cruel immigration policies; hollowed-out government departments; an IRS too under-resourced to take on the biggest tax cheats; attacks on election integrity; conspiracy theories rampant on social media; … and millions of Trump voters who want President-elect Joe Biden to fail.
The vast majority of Americans want our country to succeed, so we need our government to succeed. Facing such daunting challenges, what is success?
We need leaders of differing persuasions who negotiate, compromise and move the country forward. We don’t need losers who obstruct and play the blame game. When our government keeps us safe, achieves substantial progress on big issues and stabilizes our daily lives in our comfort zones, we can celebrate our national success — and the world’s.
Let’s pray — and work — for unity, progress and peace in our beloved country.
Larry Roth
Winston-Salem
The non-violent assault
On Jan. 6, insurrectionists incited by President Trump attacked the United States of America at its very heart, the Capitol. Images from that day are horrific and terrifying. Unlike Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Jan. 6 was an attack from within, more akin to the firing on Fort Sumter, an act of sedition, if not of treason.
Lost in the confusion of mob violence was the nonviolent assault on our democracy that occurred on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives. There, elected members of Congress attempted a coup of their own, trying to overturn the results of a presidential election, thereby disenfranchising 82 million American voters.
Some members questioned the election’s integrity and claimed a constitutional duty to challenge the Electoral College vote. One wonders if those members have read the Constitution, a valid concern considering the newly elected senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, cannot identify the three branches of government.
So what is the constitutional duty of senators and representatives with respect to the Electoral College vote? To be present at the counting of the votes. That’s it. Read Amendment XII of the Constitution. There is no constitutional duty or right to object to any vote, no duty or right to reject any vote, not even a duty or right to certify the vote.
The violent assault on the Capitol by an insurrectionist mob should frighten all patriotic Americans, but the nonviolent assault on our democracy by elected members of Congress should frighten us even more.
Ron Carroll
King