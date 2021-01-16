The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Numbers

I wouldn’t call myself a “numbers” person, but I’m generally curious about quantitative data and the questions it invariably raises. For instance, just exactly how many Americans need to die of COVID-19 before everyone agrees to wear a mask and social distance? Is the number 365,000, 3.65 million or 330 million?

Or how many false or misleading claims does a friend, relative or elected ofﬁcial need to make before they are deemed untrustworthy? Is the number 1, 20,000, or is the sky the limit?

The number I’m currently most intrigued by is actually based on a hypothetical scenario: If we were holding the presidential election today following the recent siege, violence, injuries and fatalities at the U.S. Capitol building, how many of the 73.5 million people who voted to reelect Trump would still vote for him? Would the 45th president lose more than half of his support? Or just a couple hundred thousand votes?

If the former, there may still be a shred of hope remaining for the fate of our democracy. If the latter, I’m really not sure.

Brad Zabel

Pfafftown

