The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

House investigations

We’re learning so much thanks to last year’s U.S. House taking its investigative responsibilities seriously.

Former President Trump having a Chinese bank account while he was president is, I think, more important and consequential than Hunter Biden having naked pictures on his laptop computer.

Nothing says “America first” quite like a bank account in China.

A handwritten note showing that then-head of the Presidential Personnel Office, neophyte John McEntee, urged Trump to fire Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for saying the military doesn’t have a role in elections is very revealing.

And the revelation that Trump donated $0 to charity in 2020 after repeatedly bragging that he’d donate his presidential salary is … something else.

The new House, should it ever elect a speaker, has a hard act to follow. Unfortunately, it will not have such a rich subject to investigate.

Bruce Comfort

Winston-Salem

Immigration changes

My great-great-grandfather was a man from Naples, Italy, named Giovanni Belmonte. He came to the United States at the age of 17 in 1917. He didn’t speak English, he didn’t know the culture, he didn’t have any money and he had no plan. Nobody could know for sure if he was or wasn’t in the mob, or there to move drugs or any other hypothetical crime. Despite it all, the cords of fate wove into the rope that would reach its end four lifetimes down the line in the person writing this letter.

You see, before 1924, there was no immigration system as we understand it today. To “immigrate legally” was to buy a boat ticket and show up. There were no green cards or visas, and there certainly wasn’t a passport requirement. They pretty much just checked whether you were obviously contagious and then told you to spell your name differently and ay, presto, you’re in the Promised Land now.

A much greater number of people immigrated to America during this time (by percentage of the population) than nowadays, and the country didn’t collapse under their weight. There was no “invasion,” there was no total reimagining of the American cultural landscape for the worse.

Every fear anyone had about the consequences of immigration then was totally unrealized.

America is a country of immigrants determined to be the last ones. With hope, when they look back on how they spent their one and only life, they are not left wanting.

John Belmont

Winston-Salem

Beneficiaries

Cal Thomas’s rant (“An old debt carries over to a new year,” Dec. 30) about the “monstrosity known as the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill” goes to confirm what a friend told me years ago: Most people’s definition of “wasteful spending” is funds that go to causes that would not benefit them directly without considering that they might help someone else.

Based on what I know about Cal Thomas, the best example I can use to make my point is his opposition to funds for “support services for DACA recipients.”

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

Karma works

Former President Trump tried to overthrow the 2020 election by sending a mob that endangered then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others.

If rather than empower Trump, McCarthy had then rejected Trump and refused to seat the House Republicans who supported the insurrection, he’d likely have been elected House speaker on the first vote.

It’s funny how karma works.

Angie McIver

Winston-Salem