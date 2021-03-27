The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Still dreaming
Someone texted me and said, “HAVE YOU SEEN THE NEWS?!” I quietly replied, “Yes.” Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which would allow DACA recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” to obtain permanent residency for 10 years and then become naturalized.
Sounds promising, right? Sure, but we “dreamers” know that the Senate is where things go to die. Should I urge everyone I know to call our senators? Honestly, I’m exhausted.
Yes, we were brought to this country as kids and we’re American in every way except on paper. With DACA, most of us have taken this opportunity to exceptionally achieve everything we felt we couldn’t before.
We’re tired. Tired of the pressure to be overachieving humans just to appeal to the American public. Tired of being used as political pawns. Tired of paying taxes into a system we’ll never reap the benefits of. We’re cautiously hopeful because this is 2008 all over again, when Democrats had control and this failed to pass.
We “dreamers” have dealt with a decade’s worth of uncertainty, legal battles and political threats.
My intention here isn’t to present some inspiring story to convince your readers that we’re worthy of citizenship due to our accomplishments.
I love this country. It’s the only home I’ve ever known. I am deeply connected to my community here. But I don’t need your readers’ approval — I just need their quiet acceptance.
This land is my land, too.
Yutsil Hernandez
Winston-Salem
A good example
Kathleen Parker’s March 22 column (“Ron Johnson makes it clear: He is a racist.”) was right on target.
To Sen. Ron Johnson, the fact that a crowd of mostly white people stormed the Capitol and injured Capitol police officers, is of no concern; these are people who “respect the law.”
But the fact that some few Black Lives Matter protests have led to property damage — yes, we should worry about that.
There’s currently no better example of what’s been called “white privilege” — the fact that white people can rampage and even kill, but they’re just being “good ol’ boys.” Things just got out of hand. They didn’t mean it. They had a bad day. Or, to hear Johnson tell it, it just didn’t happen.
But any violence involving a few Black people is reason enough to condemn them all.
Unfortunately, it’s not just Johnson who sees things that way, is it?
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Who’s watching?
The House and Senate are back in session in Washington, and the Journal is printing a report every Sunday (“Roll call”) on how our representatives voted. Are readers watching to see if our representatives are supporting things they think are important?
Some of the bills before the House last week included the Equal Rights Amendment, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act and the Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act. I noticed that the majority of our North Carolina representatives did not vote to support these. I wonder why. Don’t they support women’s rights, including preventing violence against women? Being a woman, I would think they would support something that directly affects the wives, mothers, sisters or children in their lives.
I guess we aren’t important, at least to them.
Betty Bewley
Winston-Salem
Vaccination passport
We need a vaccination passport.
As vaccines against COVID become more available, we will soon be facing the final obstruction to achieving herd immunity: vaccine hesitancy. Vaccine hesitancy seems to be very difficult to surmount. People don’t listen to reason, to the science. Maybe they can be enticed.
As we open society to more and more interaction, we risk continued viral contagion. We won’t know if the person sitting beside us at the ball game is immune to the virus or not.
So, let’s establish a vaccine passport, a verifiable card, virtual or real, that one can show to prove vaccination. It would be required to, for instance, get on an airplane or be admitted to a theater or restaurant or sports event.
No one would be forced to be vaccinated, but if you want to participate in social settings, you have to have it. This would be enticement without mandate to get vaccinated.
Dr. Evan Ballard
Elkin