The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A little-known story
Recently the news and social media have been replete with many stories about the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath. There is a little-known story that I would like to highlight for readers. As a 9/11 World Trade Center survivor who was lead from the rubble by New York firefighters, I think it important to tell the rest of the story.
In the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, thousands of men and women from across the nation and around the world responded. Facing a mountainous landscape of mangled and jagged steel at ground zero, and despite fires that burned for 100 days, rescuers and recovery workers toiled night and day for nine months. What began as a rescue operation turned into the grim work of recovering those who had been killed. Workers also had to remove nearly two million tons of debris. Their sacrifice would be met with much suffering.
On the day of the attacks and throughout the recovery, these responders and survivors, workers and residents, were exposed to hazards and toxins in the air at and around the World Trade Center site, resulting in chronic illnesses and the premature deaths of thousands. Responders and workers at all three attack sites, including the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pa., have been affected. For the injured, sick and dying, and for their families and friends, 9/11 has remained an all-too-present reality.
A 9/11 Memorial Glade has been dedicated in their honor. Visit it next time you are in New York City.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
Distorting the truth
The shooting at Mount Tabor High School has snapped our attention toward the fact that it can happen anywhere.
The valor of the Winston-Salem police was exemplary as they ran toward the scene of the shooting, putting the students’ lives ahead of their own. We are so fortunate to have them.
Perhaps the need for gun regulation — not taking guns from our citizens, but requiring background checks for all gun sales, which can eliminate criminals, underage kids and the mentally ill — has been brought home to us by this tragedy.
No president of either party has ever suggested disarming Americans and gun lobbyists know this, but distort the truth in order to sell more guns. We need to legislate fear out of our schools and save our children.
Audrey Mayville
Winston-Salem
God’s forgiveness
Christianity teaches that God’s forgiveness is always the result of repentance of sin. This is the message seekers of peace through faith in Jesus Christ need to hear. Christian truth gleaned from inspired Holy Scripture has been taught for 2,000 years in the hope of eternal salvation regardless of religious denomination or culture. Christians know that when we choose to follow the lessons of Scripture, our hope is not in vain.
It seems antithetical to Christians when church hierarchy intentionally reinterprets millennia of scriptural understanding to adapt to social trends. We live by tenets of faith established by God in Christ since the beginning of time, and in love we share with others the good news of salvation.
Each of us is free to follow or to reject the Lord’s will so lovingly prescribed for the peace of the world.
Beth Mochnick
Winston-Salem
Read the bill
Read the bill everyone is arguing about. Regarding the effort to pass a law to regulate how far a teacher can go in forming kids’ opinions on race, I would like to invite all Journal readers to visit this N.C. Legislature website and read the bill yourself (Ensuring Dignity & Nondiscrimination/Schools) on the NCLeg.gov website: www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/House/PDF/H324v5.pdf?mc_cid=1ba59fed74&mc_eid=6170ccb568
It’s only two pages long.
Brian Lineberry
East Bend
Only a symbol
I am so happy that Virginia finally removed that statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was in Richmond (“Confederate statue comes down,” Sept. 9)! History tells us that not only did Lee make war against the United States, but he was an especially cruel slave owner who unabashedly supported white supremacy. He deserves no statue, no honor. It would be best to forget about him.