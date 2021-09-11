The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A little-known story

Recently the news and social media have been replete with many stories about the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath. There is a little-known story that I would like to highlight for readers. As a 9/11 World Trade Center survivor who was lead from the rubble by New York firefighters, I think it important to tell the rest of the story.

In the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, thousands of men and women from across the nation and around the world responded. Facing a mountainous landscape of mangled and jagged steel at ground zero, and despite fires that burned for 100 days, rescuers and recovery workers toiled night and day for nine months. What began as a rescue operation turned into the grim work of recovering those who had been killed. Workers also had to remove nearly two million tons of debris. Their sacrifice would be met with much suffering.