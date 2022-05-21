The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Practical points

I appreciate that the Journal is speaking up against the false and racist “great replacement theory” that has taken hold among Republicans. But just telling them that it’s wrong isn’t enough, especially when they trust neither the media nor the conventional understanding of facts.

I’d like to make a few practical points:

1. Democrats are not well enough organized, and never will be, to carry out the kind of scheme that Tucker Carlson and his ilk claim. This should be obvious.

2. Many illegal immigrants come here to work and they’re hired by business owners, including Republican business owners, who benefit from their cheap labor. That could be stopped tomorrow by making it illegal to hire illegal immigrants, but Republicans love cheap labor more than they hate illegal immigrants.

3. Some refugees are going to earn their citizenship — something most conservatives have never had to do. At that point they will also win the right to vote. Will they vote for the pro-immigrant party or the anti-immigrant party? Complaining that they’ll vote for Democrats is a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The country’s demographics are changing. Those who fight the change will lose, and they’ll be remembered as the ones who fought the change. That will not be a rewarding situation for them.

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem

A few years apart

The May 19 letter “No issues” states about President Biden, “there are no serious cognitive issues.”

Immediately below this letter is a column by Kathleen Parker, “It is time for the old guard to step aside.” She states about Biden, “Already, he’s showing distinct signs of age that are … plainly worsening.”

Don’t worry. Even though she is a conservative she also points out that former President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are also within a few years of Biden’s age.

Am I better off than a year ago? I don’t think so.

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem

Good people

All this talk about Hunter Biden, the John Durham investigation and riots perpetuated by Black Lives Matter — it’s all just part of a desperate attempt on the part of conservatives to find some scandal they can equate to former President Trump’s attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. All so they can say “the Democrats are just as bad” and justify Trump’s corruption and alleged crimes.

The Democrats aren’t perfect, but nothing they’ve done is anywhere near as bad as trying to overthrow a presidential election and take power by force.

Trump is a racist, fascist wanna-be dictator and Republican devotion to him is cultish and obsessive. It threatens to destroy everything that is good about America.

I still think most conservatives are good people; they’ve just been misled. Willingly.

What will it take to wake them up? More than this letter, for sure.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem

Replacement?

Hmmm, just wondering: How will the “great replacement” theory be taught to the Arapaho, the Cree, the Iroquois League (Mohawks), the Sioux, the Navajo, the Cherokee, the Comanche and the many other Native American brothers and sisters?

Wendy Glen

Pfafftown

For the dogs

When I started reading “Traveling with your dog focus of measure” (May 20) about the bill introduced by a Democratic representative, Grier Martin, requiring dogs to be restrained in the open bed or open cargo area of a motor vehicle, I thought, there they go again — another silly overreaching restriction. People know whether or not their dogs should be restrained.

But then I read further into the article, to where a significant number of drivers admitted to driving with their dog in their lap, or playing with or petting their dog while driving, or holding their dog in place while they braked. Those acts are dangerous.

And I thought about how I keep running into dogs off their leashes in city and county parks. I’m sure their owners think, “Fido is a good boy and he would never attack a person or another dog.” But even tame animals can be unpredictable.

I still think liberals tend to overreach and impose a lot of silly rules. But after reading this full article, I can’t argue with this bill. For everyone’s safety, including the dogs, it should pass.

Nick Anastos

Winston-Salem