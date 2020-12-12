The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Seriously?
It is beyond my comprehension how people, you would think would have at least a modicum of intelligence, can act so insanely.
- Ted Budd
- Virginia Foxx
- Dan Bishop
- Richard Hudson
- David Rouser
- Mark Walker
These five N.C. legislators have joined the crazies who seek to ignore and attempt to subvert the U.S. Constitution. Per The Washington Post they have joined the Texas lawsuit to overthrow the lawful election results in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And, in Budd's case, to appoint a special counsel.
Instead of working to try to control COVID, or work on relief for the millions who so desperately need help, they are wasting time, money and energy to please their "god." I do not understand.
Bill Vaassen
Rural Hall
Mitch arises!
Has Mitch McConnell become worse than our president? Trump is now in the rear-view mirror, still doing little as hundreds of thousands of Americans keep dying.
And Warp Speed? Who would not have done that, while ordering enough vaccine doses?
Meanwhile restaurants and so many other real American small businesses continue to suffer. We have two choices: Pretend they can operate safely with more deaths, or enact a meaningful new stimulus supporting people as we wait for vaccine help.
But as Senate Leader McConnell sees it: "Help? No. Republicans will not spend our rich friends' tax money on you! Get to work in those closing businesses!”
The CARES Act succeeded. Nothing done quickly is perfect, but if all the restaurant waiters, owners and customers could speak to poor McConnell, demanding the financial help American businesses deserve, this would end well, helping the unemployed, the hungry and the evicted.
Mitch knows business — after all he married into it and over $34 million. Since Reagan gave deficit spending the Republican OK, putting money into the economy through stimulus is clearly our only answer.
But we suffer as one power-hungry, soulless man, devoted only to his hate of Democrats, closes restaurants faster than you get your check at Waffle House. Mitch McConnell is an American citizen, but he’s not an American.
David Fergusson
Winston-Salem
Who are we?
I thought I knew my fellow Americans. I thought we were a diverse group of rich, poor, most somewhere in the middle with different experiences, political beliefs, talents and cultural backgrounds.
I also believed we were for the most part, tolerant of each other and held together by the freedoms and opportunities, even if not equal, we have been afforded. The election and post-election events have challenged my beliefs and leave me humbled by the thought that I could really know “who we are.”
Perhaps the better question is, “Who am I?” Personally, I have been blessed to have wonderful parents, a college education and career opportunities that culminated with owning my own small business. As a result I have the financial security to meet not only my needs, but within reason, my wants as well.
The irony is that I am still totally dependent on my fellow Americans up and down the food chain. I couldn’t build the home I live in, or the car I drive. God forbid if I had to do any maintenance on either.
I don’t plant or harvest the food I eat, or dispose of my trash, nor could I install the heating and cooling systems that keep me so nice and comfy. The list goes on and on. Could it be that money and opportunity can be a slippery slope to a type of indifferent entitlement?
Let’s not forget that we’re all in this together. “To whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48). Merry Christmas!
Ken Burkel
Clemmons
Maze runners
The only explanation I can find for current events is that we're actually living some weird psychological experiment perpetrated by agents unseen and unknown to us. The Texas attorney general has filed a lawsuit to overturn election results in other states.
Some of our Republican representatives — Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd — have signed on in support of that absurdity. Election officials across the country have received death threats from Republicans for certifying the will of the people, and Trump supporters (Republicans) have staged armed protests at officials' homes. The Arizona Republican Party, on its official Twitter account, asked followers if they are willing to die to overturn Trump's defeat at the polls.
To borrow a phrase from old westerns, these Republicans are "lower than a snake's belly in a wagon rut." The so-called "party of Lincoln" must have Honest Abe spinning in his grave by now, and his spirit would certainly have disavowed that association long ago.
Americans, are these really the people you want running your country? Rats in a maze would fare better.
Terry Shore
Lewisville
