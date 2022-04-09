The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

It’s true

I appreciated the Journal’s April 6 editorial “The room where it will all happen” about the excitement and anticipation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” landing at Greensboro’s Tanger Center. There are local connections to this ground-breaking musical worthy of note.

UNCSA Design and Production alumnus Paul Tazewell designed and won a Tony Award for his costumes. (He also won an Emmy for “The Wiz Live!” and an Oscar nod for Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”) Winston-Salem native Jimmie “J.J.” Jeter has played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in Chicago, on Broadway and is now in the Australian production in Melbourne. Jimmy got his start at the N.C. Black Repertory Company’s Teen Theatre Ensemble under the mentorship of Mabel Robinson, which led to him appearing for many years in the company’s “Black Nativity.” At North Forsyth High School he participated in Authoring Action, an after-school enrichment program headed by noted local playwright/director/educator Nathan Ross Freeman. Jimmy would transfer to UNCSA’s High School Drama Program, where he graduated in 2012, and returned as guest faculty at UNCSA’s summer sessions for many summers.

See, we really are the City of Arts and Innovation!

Robert Beseda

UNCSA Drama Faculty Emeritus

UNCSA Board of Visitors Alumni Chair

Winston-Salem

Preventable deaths

In 2020, North Carolina lawmakers passed legislation that gave nursing home, assisted living and other long-term care companies’ immunity from liability related to COVID-19 — a move that resulted in stripping many rights from residents and their families.

Recently we have learned of preventable deaths and injuries that have occurred in North Carolina nursing homes (“Report details nursing home failures,” March 15), which call for revisiting this policy. COVID-related emergencies are one thing, but that should never insulate providers from liability when it comes to gross negligence, understaffing and other instances where problems could have been avoided.

Our aging population deserves high-quality, long-term care. An “emergency provision” in a state law should not permanently shield long-term care businesses from their failure to provide adequate quality services. Policymakers must re-define this “immunity” and address nursing home staffing shortages or patient care will continue to suffer.

Alan Briggs

West Jefferson

New justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice! It’s so nice, in the midst of all this turmoil, to have a little good news.

Thank goodness the Republicans, greedy beyond belief, failed to stop her. Their behavior, during the nomination process and during the vote on Thursday, was abysmal.

Not all of them, but many of them.

There’s too much division in America today and it’s dangerous, but the Democrats can’t stop it on their own. Republicans need to put forth a little effort.

Jane Simmons

Winston-Salem

Party platforms

As the midterm elections loom, it is time to ask ourselves what matters.

The Democratic Party has publicized its goals: Tax the very rich, tax relief for the middle class (including things like the cap on the price of insulin, which is actually taxing Big Pharma and giving relief to most Americans), deficit reduction, infrastructure projects (which also improve employment statistics) and other things that have proven benefits for the majority of Americans.

The Republican Party has floated a few ideas that increase taxes on those earning less than $100,000/year, but they haven’t actually endorsed any particular programs. Their platform is apparently a “Stop Biden, Stop the Democrats” plan.

All of us, no matter what our party affiliation, should demand a platform that tells us what the people we elect are planning for us. To vote for any candidate who cannot commit to a plan is to ask to be fooled, abused and disappointed. Why would anyone do that?

Christopher Groner

Elkin

