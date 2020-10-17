The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

• Refusing to agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he is not elected.

These indiscretions are chronicled routinely in our news media with no attempts to censure Trump by either of the legislative bodies. I assume the Democrats in the House of Representatives surrendered all authority after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to find Trump guilty of the impeachment charges.

To argue that Trump should never have been elected is a waste of time and energy, because he was in fact elected. Our government is in shambles and is essentially rudderless, but we must restrain our criticism of Trump. We knew who he was before he was nominated. The Republican Party must bear the responsibility for our country’s present condition. The members of the party have done nothing to censure or in any way confront Trump for his “crimes and misdemeanors.”

Charles Francis Wilson

Winston-Salem

Read the First Amendment