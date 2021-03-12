The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Follow the science

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance stating that schools across the nation could reopen at full capacity. Over the past 12 months, public health officials’ council has been relied upon for advice and direction to get us through this pandemic. President Biden has repeatedly stated that his administration would allow and support reopening if it “followed the science” and insisted that he would get every school open within his first hundred days.

That being said, state and local officials, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members, have time and time again shot down reopening plans due to it being deemed unsafe. They said that they supported a plan to get kids fully back in the classroom, but only when the science and guidelines would allow it.

As a high school student who has had my senior year stripped away from me because of this pandemic, this ordeal has been more than frustrating to me. I am writing to publicly urge district officials to transition to “Plan A” for all grades and allow students to return to the classroom in full capacity. With Gov. Roy Cooper expected to sign Senate Bill 220 into law allowing for this to happen, anything but a full reopening would cause further suffering for both parents and students alike.