The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Follow the science
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance stating that schools across the nation could reopen at full capacity. Over the past 12 months, public health officials’ council has been relied upon for advice and direction to get us through this pandemic. President Biden has repeatedly stated that his administration would allow and support reopening if it “followed the science” and insisted that he would get every school open within his first hundred days.
That being said, state and local officials, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members, have time and time again shot down reopening plans due to it being deemed unsafe. They said that they supported a plan to get kids fully back in the classroom, but only when the science and guidelines would allow it.
As a high school student who has had my senior year stripped away from me because of this pandemic, this ordeal has been more than frustrating to me. I am writing to publicly urge district officials to transition to “Plan A” for all grades and allow students to return to the classroom in full capacity. With Gov. Roy Cooper expected to sign Senate Bill 220 into law allowing for this to happen, anything but a full reopening would cause further suffering for both parents and students alike.
We have followed science for a year now, and to do anything but comply with this new guidance would be of the utmost hypocrisy.
Alex Pecoraro
Winston-Salem
Credit due
Well, that didn’t take long.
The mainstream media is falling all over itself to praise President Joe Biden for conquering COVID-19. Like he wrestled it to the ground or something.
Remember the name “President Donald Trump”? Don’t forget that he’s responsible for the vaccines everyone’s taking now. If not for him, we’d be waiting another four or five years to get vaccines.
Not even Gov. Roy Cooper could keep the schools closed that long.
Give a little credit where credit is due.
Bart Ellis
Winston-Salem
Media reports
I’ll bet you get tired of reading letters that say, “the media never report” things that the media report.
The writer of the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal,’ ” writing about last month’s Texas energy grid failure, claims that “the media will not say what the price of this fiasco has cost Texans, not to mention the astronomical electric prices.”
It took me about two minutes on Google to find news stories that have reported just those things.
According to a New York Post story published on Feb. 19, the price of power in Texas rose from $50 to $9,000 per megawatt in some cases during the storm.
According to a Fox News story published on Feb. 20, some customers will have to pay as much as $17,000 for their power during the storm.
According to a Feb. 25 CBS story, the storm could cost Texans from $195 billion to $295 billion.
Was there something more particular he needed?
Incidentally, Texas is the least “Green New Deal” state in the Union. About 80% of its power comes from fossil fuels. Forty percent of that comes from natural gas, which the writer says he likes. The writer puts the entire blame for the energy grid failure on wind turbines, which generate only about 7% of the state’s energy.
I’ve got a feeling the letter writer is not really that interested in what “the media” says.
But I give him credit. He didn’t complain about Dr. Seuss.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Never so pleasant
I would like to commend Novant Health and its employees at the COVID-19 vaccination site at Hanes Mall. The operation is extremely well organized and efficient, plus the staff is knowledgeable and very nice. Receiving a shot has never been so pleasant!
Susan Horton
Winston-Salem
Delete relief
Since every Republican senator and congressman voted against the COVID relief package, why not delete registered Republicans from receiving the relief? Their constituents may think twice about re-electing them.
John R. Weaver
Pfafftown