The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Greatest strength

While the phrase “separation of church and state” is not in the Constitution, it is used to support several U.S. Supreme Court decisions and is therefore established in our jurisprudence.

Our nation’s greatest strength is that American citizens are extremely diverse, especially in our beliefs and non-beliefs and in theory we are equal under the law.

David Greenwood

Wilkesboro

Paying for loans

The writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever” says she didn’t go to college so she doesn’t want her tax money to provide relief for college students who are having difficulty repaying their loans.

I’m assuming she’s not an athlete, but Tom Brady got a $1 million loan from the government that he’s not going to pay back. Isn’t she upset about paying for that?

I assume she’s not a celebrity, but Khloe Kardashian got a $12.5 million loan that she won’t have to repay. Isn’t the letter writer upset about that?

Former President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, got a $2 million loan forgiven. The letter writer isn’t related to Trump, is she?

More of the letter writer’s tax money goes toward subsidies for the gas and oil companies that raised the price on the gas she buys than will ever go to a college student loan. Doesn’t that bother her?

For that matter, Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut for billionaires shifted the tax burden to the rest of us. Why isn’t she upset about that?

Trump famously said he loved the “poorly educated.” I guess we can see why.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem

On censorship

In recent months we have read about citizens’ groups and politicians, including governors, criticizing libraries that hold works with which they disagree, especially works they consider “immoral.” Some have gone beyond this and pulled books from shelves, fired librarians or hounded them into resignation and retirement. This reminds me of the Nazi book-burning event on May 10, 1933, when more than 25,000 “un-German” books were burned in Berlin.

I was privileged to know, and have as a friend, Bill Roberts, who recently passed away. He was the director of the Forsyth County Public Library system for more than 20 years. Bill remarked once that he gave his staff a standing instruction that if a patron asked for a book the library didn’t own that book was to be ordered.

Librarians can be censors if they choose. Bill chose not to be a censor and firmly believed in the free and open exchange of ideas. Censorship, he thought, was the responsibility of individuals and parents to self-monitor.

Bill did not think the library had the right to censor citizens’ reading habits. Bless you, Bill.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem

Deserving

Allison Lee Isley’s great photos of the Aug. 30 Reagan High School and East Forsyth High School volleyball game (“High school volleyball,” Aug. 31) capture the enthusiasm, effort and pleasures of the evidently hard-played game, which Reagan High School won by a score of 3-0.

Your female sports-page readers applaud the excellent photos of young women enjoying a competitive high school sport. May these photos encourage female high school students to participate in sports at whatever level is appropriate, to relish the competition, but also the activity and exercise just as much.

Please give female high school athletes the coverage they deserve. Isley’s photographs are a fine beginning.

Shirley Meehan

Winston-Salem

Trust

If you wonder why people don’t trust elected politicians, read the articles on page 1 of the Sept. 7 Journal about Sen. Richard Burr (“Filing: Burrs avoided $87,000 loss”) and former Winston-Salem City Council member Derwin Montgomery (“Montgomery to surrender to authorities”).

Mike Brown

Winston-Salem